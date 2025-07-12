ACCE (I) Organized the National Conference on 'Next-Gen Highrise Buildings' in Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12: The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) [ACCE(I)], Hyderabad Centre, kickstarted its two-day national conference on 'Next-Gen Highrise Buildings - Advancements in Composite and Steel Structures' today at the ESCI Campus, Gachibowli. The event was formally inaugurated by Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Industries, Government of Telangana, who underlined the need for innovation in sustainable infrastructure and urban growth. Prominent industry figures, including Mr. Rajkumar Kacharla, President, South, Vice President, ACCE(I), Mr Er. Kashiram Adepu, governing council member and immediate past chairman, ACCE (I) Hyderabad Centre, Mr. Er. Bheem Rao Jaligama, Vice-Chairman and In-charge Chairman, ACCE(I) Hyderabad Centre, Mr. Er. C. Ramesh, Hon. Secretary, ACCE(I), Mr. Sudhakar, Co-Option Member, ACCE(I), along with other ACCE (I) members, addressed the gathering, highlighting the growing relevance of steel and composite technologies in high-rise construction.

The conference brought together leading experts, industry professionals, policymakers, and academia to deliberate on the latest advancements, innovative technologies, and sustainable practices shaping the future of high-rise constructions. The Topics of discussion included smart building technologies, sustainable design, advanced materials, safety regulations, and the challenges and opportunities in developing the next generation of urban vertical infrastructure. The evolving landscape of tall buildings in the context of rapid urbanization, sustainability goals, and emerging construction technologies.

Nearly 800 participants from across India participated in the conference, the event brought together a wide spectrum of professionals from the civil engineering and construction sectors. Featuring 14+ eminent speakers, the conference served as a knowledge-sharing hub on sustainable urban infrastructure, smart building solutions, and next-generation materials and technologies. Attendees experienced insightful keynote speeches, technical sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with peers from across the nation. The conference attracted a diverse audience, including civil engineers, architects, urban planners, developers, researchers, and students.

With rapid vertical growth becoming an urban necessity, the conference aimed to tackle pressing challenges in high-rise building design, stability, and sustainability. The sessions covered advanced composite and steel systems, climate-resilient designs, disaster-resistant structures, and digital innovations shaping the future of India's cities.

At the National Conference of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (I), the Minister of Industries & Commerce, IT, legislative affairs, Government of Telangana, Shri D. Sridhar Babu Garu, appreciated and complemented the civil engineers, calling them the backbone of New India in the built environment

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Rajkumar Kacharla, President South, Vice President, ACCE(I), said, "We are not just constructing buildingswe are crafting a sustainable legacy for generations to come. "We are at a pivotal moment in urban development, with highrise buildings playing an increasingly critical role in accommodating our growing populations and evolving lifestyles," This conference is a vital platform for knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration, and inspiring new ideas that will drive the sustainable and resilient growth of our cities & underscoring the vital connection between technological innovation and the future of civil engineering."

Adding to this, Mr Er. Kashiram Adepu, governing council member and immediate past chairman, ACCE (I) Hyderabad Centre, said: "The vertical growth of urban regions and tier I & II cities demands that engineers keep pace with evolving best practices. This conference is a catalyst, inspiring engineers, policymakers, and innovators to embrace smarter, safer, and more sustainable construction methods that will define our skylines for decades." This conference is a testament to how the civil engineering fraternity is redefining urban growth with resilience, innovation, and responsibility. The discussions on smart infrastructure and urban resilience will be instrumental in shaping the skylines of tomorrow."

According to Mr. Er. Bheem Rao Jaligama, Vice-Chairman and In-charge Chairman, ACCE(I) Hyderabad Centre, "This conference marks a vibrant step toward smarter and more sustainable urban development. It urges engineers to innovate with responsibility and build with resilience, shaping cities that are future-ready and sustainable."

Adding to this, Mr. Er. C. Ramesh, Hon. Secretary, ACCE(I) said: "This platform fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the engineering community. It drives innovation while reinforcing the importance of sustainable development and the latest research in high-rise construction."

The conference is proudly supported by Jai Raj Steel ATOOT as the Title Sponsor, along with Kirby Building Systems and Unitech Structural Systems Private Limited, underscoring the industry's commitment to fostering next-gen innovations in high-rise building construction.

About ACCE (India):

The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), established in 1985, is a nationally recognized professional body committed to advancing the civil engineering profession. With around 10,000 members and more than 50 active centres across the nation, ACCE(I) serves as a vital platform for collaboration among practicing engineers, government bodies, research institutions, and academia.

About ACCE(I) - Hyderabad Centre:

The Hyderabad Centre, one of the most dynamic chapters of ACCE(I), comprises around 800 dedicated members. Our Centre regularly organizes technical presentations, seminars, workshops, and conferences to promote professional excellence and innovation. Notably, we successfully hosted NATCON-2023, a national convention that witnessed the participation of over 800 delegates and 14 distinguished speakers from eight countries.

