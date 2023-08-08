Accel Unveils SeedToScale 2.0: Now an Open-Source Community-Knowledge Platform

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Accel has unveiled SeedToScale 2.0 as an open-source community-knowledge platform to empower future founders with actionable insights to help them scale.

SeedToScale, incubated by Accel in India in 2020, curates regionally nuanced insights for entrepreneurs in India and South East Asia. SeedToScale was developed as the knowledge platform enriched by the collective experience of Accel’s family of founders, operators and partners. The platform’s 300 pieces of content crafted with 80+ industry experts, successful founders, and experienced mentors have reached over half a million users.

SeedToScale 2.0

In its first major upgrade, Accel has transformed SeedToScale into an open-source community-knowledge platform. Through SeedToScale 2.0, Accel envisions the platform as a collection of insights comprising the knowledge and experience of founders, journalists, venture capitalists, and industry experts. This curated content will give founders of new start-ups more comprehensive insights relevant to their unique contexts.

Improved UI/UX

The new version of SeedToScale has an upgraded visual experience designed to facilitate intuitive access to insights. The new information architecture of the platform enables quick access to relevant multi-format content, while the redefined visual language streamlines navigation. With content indexed by sectors and a “Focus Mode” to minimise distractions, the platform offers an immersive experience for users.

Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel, said, “Accel is dedicated to supporting the startup ecosystem beyond capital investment, with a long-standing history of supporting founders with our mentorship, expertise, and network connections. SeedToScale 2.0 is another milestone in our ongoing commitment to empowering startup founders by providing them with the tools and resources they need to accelerate their growth and amplify their impact.”

Content to be released

With SeedToScale 2.0 now launched, it will witness the introduction of new content and formats. The first of these will be the launch of SeedToScale Specials. In a two-part interview podcast series, in SeedToScale Specials, Anand Daniel interviews Accel co-founder Jim Swartz and investors from Accel’s offices in India, the UK, and the US. The discussions delve into the history of venture capital (VC) firms investing and offering valuable insights into creating long-lasting businesses.

There will be additional content and features that will be made available in the upcoming months.

For more information about SeedToScale 2.0 and Accel, please visit https://www.seedtoscale.com/.

Launch Video of SeedToScale 2.0: https://youtu.be/GYGlVbL-Eoo.

