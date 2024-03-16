Acclaimed writer-filmmaker Shashi Dubey awarded Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy Award

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 16: Shashi Dubey, a celebrated novelist, writer, and film producer, has garnered acclaim for his literary contributions. His novel "Ichhamrityu" earned him the prestigious Maharashtra State Hindi Sahitya Academy Award, presented by Dr Sheetalaprasad Dubey, renowned literary figure Dr Sudhakar Mishra, and Vice-Chairperson Dr Manju Lodha. Apart from "Ichhamrityu," Dubey has penned two other notable novels, "Main Baarish aur Tum" and "Pratibimb."

Shashi Dubey possesses a unique talent for stirring deep emotions through the simplicity of his prose. His narratives intricately explore human relationships, unraveling their complexities and joys. He has a remarkable knack for transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary vignettes of life. With his evocative storytelling, Shashi Dubey captivates readers, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds.

It's worth mentioning that film adaptations of Shashi Dubey's novels "Main Baarish aur Tum" and "Ichhamrityu" are currently in progress, with the former being an official selection by NFDC for the Goa International Film Bazaar under book to box-office category.

