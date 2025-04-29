Ace Estate Announces Pre-Launch of Sanctioned Dam View Project in Lonavala: A Promising Investment Opportunity for Second Home Buyers

Lonavala, Maharashtra (India), April 29, 2025: Ace Estate, led by ingenious realtor Raymond Swamy, recently announced its latest Dam View Project's pre—launch. Nestled amid the rolling hills and tranquil waters of Lonavala, this upcoming project by Ace Estate presents an blend of investment, location value, and lifestyle. As a result, the project has become one of the most lucrative second-home investment opportunities in the region.

The Dam View Project is designed to offer investors NA (non-agricultural) land and premium plotted developments overlooking picturesque Pawna Dam landscapes. The plots offered are perfect for constructing personalized bungalows or villas near major tourist hotspots like Lohagad Fort, Tiger Point, Pawan Lake, and Bushi Dam. Being in close proximity to the airport and having seamless access from both Pune and Mumbai, this project will be able to merge scenic beauty with accessibility, something that is hard to find in today’s real estate market.

Properties under this project are tailored for modern lifestyles of UHNIs, Business Individuals, Retired Personnel, and work-from-home Employees, offering nature, connectivity, peaceful surroundings, and expansive spaces. The project caters to Aspirational home buyers who reside in the metro cities of India or a foreign country, offering them a serene retreat, with the largest clubhouse in the vicinity, well equipped with wellness and lifestyle amenities. These thoughtfully planned, sanctioned NA Plots and Bungalows in Lonavala with a Pool can also be incorporated into Ace Estate’s revenue-generating homestay model, which allows second homeowners to earn consistent rental income through managed tourist accommodations — making the project equally attractive for NRIs and global investors.

Lonavala remains an attractive location due to its perennial demand as a tourist hotspot. The rising housing costs and space constraints in Mumbai make these plots even more desirable for those who are working from home or looking forward to investing in a second home.

Second home markets are however hindered by inconsistent returns and unorganised management. In this scenario, Ace Estate commits itself to changing the industry with its structured property management services, transparent processes, and end-to-end investment guidance.

The Dam View Project will be offering curated 20,000 square feet plots and developed bungalows on 15,000 square feet plots. The project is at a pre-launch stage, making it a golden opportunity for early investors to be accompanied by the benefits of value appreciation and long-term passive income.

To learn more, visit @_ace.estate_ on Instagram or call +91 84089 20869.