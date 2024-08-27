Ace IBSAT with a Chance to Win Rs 1 Lakh in National Mock Test

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 27: ICFAI Business School (IBS) presents an exceptional opportunity for MBA aspirants, with its IBSAT National Mock Test (NMT) 2024. This mock test is designed to help candidates enhance their preparation for the IBSAT exam while offering an opportunity to win prizes. The top scorer will win a grand prize of Rs 1,00,000, with the second and third ranks earning Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. Additionally, 97 other participants will each receive Rs 5,000.

What is IBSAT

IBSAT (ICFAI Business School Admission Test) is an online proctored entrance exam for admission to the MBA/PGPM programs at IBS campuses across India. IBSAT 2024 will be held on December 28th and 29th. This test, similar to CAT (Common Admission Test), assesses candidates through four sections, covering a total of 140 questions to be completed in 120 minutes. A single IBSAT application provides access to all nine IBS campuses, offering a streamlined path to the country's best business school.

How the National Mock Test Helps

The IBSAT NMT is meticulously crafted to mirror the actual IBSAT exam format. It features 140 questions divided into four sections and must be completed within 2 hours. This realistic format helps participants evaluate their readiness and refine their strategies for the main exam.

Registration Details

Participation in the National Mock Test is free for all Indian nationals. Interested candidates can register via the ICFAI Business School (IBS) Official website. They need to select their preferred test date from the available slots: August 31, September 14, September 28, October 19, October 26, November 16, November 30, and December 7, 2024. Test slots are available from 11 AM-1 PM or 2 PM-4 PM. To meet proctoring requirements, participants must log in at least 20 minutes before their scheduled time.

Participants also have the option to take up to five additional practice mock tests before the proctored test dates. These practice sessions are invaluable for familiarising oneself with the test pattern and improving performance.

Official Rules and Judging

To qualify for the prizes, participants must:

* Have a valid email address and internet access.

* Complete the proctored test via Zoom with video enabled.

* Be a graduate between 2022 and 2024, or a final-year student graduating in 2025.

Prizes will be awarded based on verified academic credentials and test performance. A minimum of 50% marks in graduation or the second year (for final-year students) is required. In case of a tie, the participant who completed the test earliest will be favoured.

Selection Process and Briefings

Candidates who clear IBSAT 2024 can attend the Selection Process that will take place in February/March 2025, at IBS Hyderabad. To assist candidates and their families, selection briefings will be held in major cities across India in January 2025, led by IBS information officers, campus representatives, and distinguished alumni.

For more details and to register, visit https://ibsindia.org/.

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

