Ace Investor Shankar Sharma Picks up Stake in BLS International Ltd

October 17: BLS International (BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS), is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Ace investor Shankar Sharma bought 11,50,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs. 275 apiece on 14 October 2022.

Earlier, BLS International signed a 7-year contract to process short-term and long-term visas for Germany in North America and Mexico regions.

BLS will be starting operations with two centres in Mexico and eight centres in North America in cities including Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C. The company will be providing visa outsourcing services along with several value-added services like photocopy, translation, courier, insurance for the convenience of applicants.

These centres will provide additional facilities including Premium Lounge (wherein applicant can opt for personalized service) and Prime Time Submission (wherein applicant can submit their application before & after working hours of the centre). The company will also be launching the Mobile Biometric service wherein applicants can choose to submit applications at their convenient place (home or office) at an additional fee.

BLS International Services Ltd. (“BLS International” or “BLS”) is a trusted global tech- enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as “India’s Most Valuable Companies” by Business Today Magazine, “Best under a Billion’ company” by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst “Fortune India’s Next 500 companies”.

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 15,500 centres globally with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications till date globally.

BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV V2.0 & SVC V2.0 along with ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems; among many others. BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

