ACE Posts Highest-ever Sales and Profits - Total Income up by 14.6% YoY with Expanded Margins

New Delhi [India], May 28: Action Construction Equipment Limited (ACE), India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturer and market leader in the Mobile Cranes & Tower Cranes segment, has reported over 20 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs. 118.56 crores in the Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 98.45 crores in Q4 FY24.

The company reported a 15% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs. 960.99 crore in the Q4 FY25, up from Rs.835.84 crores in the same period last year. For FY25, net profit grew by approximately 25%, reaching Rs. 409.24 crores compared to Rs. 328.20 crores in FY24. Annual revenue from operations also saw an improvement, rising to Rs. 3,427.37 crores from Rs. 2,990.90 crores in the previous financial year.

Additionally, the company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 each for FY25.

Commenting on ACE's FY25 performance, Mr. Sorab Agarwal, Executive Director at ACE said, "India continues to stand out as the fastest-growing major economy. Despite prevailing global uncertainties, the country's GDP is projected to grow at a steady pace of around 6.5%. This momentum is underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals including easing inflation and a supportive monetary stance by the Reserve Bank of India.

Resilient domestic consumption, alongside the government's sustained emphasis on capital expenditure, remains a key driver of economic growth. However, external risks persist in the form of rising trade barriers, disrupted global supply chains, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

India is now positioned as the world's fourth-largest economy & we are confident in the country's ability to emerge as a global sourcing hub for goods and services. Our robust industrial capabilities, skilled workforce, and rapidly advancing infrastructure place us in a strong position to cater to global demand with both efficiency and excellence."

With its consistent efforts, ACE has strengthened its role as a market leader in the Indian Crane industry. Its Cranes, Material Handling and Construction Equipment segment has crossed over Rs. 3,090 crores in the fiscal year and registered a growth of 15.55% on a standalone basis. The growth was both in value and volume terms. The numbers for cranes, material handling and construction equipment have increased by 14.75% from 11,643 in FY24 to 13,360 in FY25. In this segment, ACE has been able to grow its profits by 35.36% to Rs 564 crores with a margin expansion of 18.26% v/s 15.58% for the last year. The Agri division registered revenue of around Rs. 230 crores with the margins at 3.73%.

Further, in the quarter gone by, ACE was awarded its single largest order till date to deliver 1,121 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (Telehandlers) with attachments and accompanied accessories at a total value of Rs. 420 Crores to the Indian armed forces. This order marked a pivotal step towards modernizing India's Defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous manufacturing.

ACE's relentless innovation and commitment towards developing new products empower the company to deliver specialized equipment under the government's "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India" initiatives.

