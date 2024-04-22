Ace Presenter Kavea Chavali marks her writing debut with "Mic Check 123"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Embarking on a Journey from the Stage to the Page, Kavea Chavali, a renowned live events anchor, and prime-time television personality, celebrates a milestone in her illustrious career with the launch of her debut book, "Mic Check123." Drawing from her extensive experience hosting over 1400 shows across 17 countries and being the voice for more than 800 brands, Chavali's book promises to inspire readers with anecdotes, insights, and lessons learned from the world of anchoring and public speaking. Kavea is a force to reckon with. Rigorous networking and strong word of mouth propelled her trajectory while it also inspired her to pen this book.

Kavea quipped, "When I started out there was no hand holding. I had to figure it all out by myself. What I missed the most around the time I started was comprehensive guidance and actionable insights. Knowledge sharing is sorely missing in this industry, and Mic Check 123, is my earnest effort towards upskilling. We have many talented individuals who need that slight push to thrive, I believe my book can help not only with skill development but understanding the dynamic ecosystem of brands, stage and audience."

Kavea embarked on the journey of writing "Mic Check123" to share the compelling stories and experiences that shaped her career. Kavea Chavali shares, "It is a very lucid read, packed with storytelling and anecdotes not just from my career graph but from some of my peers as well. Launching a book can be nerve-wracking because you are literally putting all your thoughts out there and giving away all the aces up your sleeves. However daunting this exercise may have been, it's reassuring that it's selling fast. I'm confident that Mic Check 123 will add tremendous value".

The title of the book, "Mic Check123," holds significance as it reflects the ritual every speaker undergoes before taking the stage. "Every time I hold the mic, I say 'Mic Check123.' It signifies the power of communication and the impact of one's voice," Kavea explains.

For aspiring authors preparing to launch their books, Kavea offers valuable advice, "Share your compelling story without hesitation, prioritize the impact of your experiences over the title of authorship, and embrace patience as you navigate the humbling journey of writing a book."

With the release of "Mic Check123," Kavea looks forward to basking in its success before considering her next writing project, "I'm immensely proud of this accomplishment and eager to see the impact it has. While another book may be on the horizon, for now, I'll be diving into new hosting opportunities and enjoying the journey." Published by Notion Press, Mic Check 123 is now available for purchase online on Amazon and in select bookstores. The hardcopy is priced at INR 999 while the paperback stands at INR 599. A kindle edition is underway.

https://www.amazon.in/MIC-CHECK-Anecdotal-Guide-Getting/dp/B0CZ49SZ9P

https://www.instagram.com/kavearchavali/?hl=en

