ACE Verde Fully Sold Out, Strengthening Investor Trust in ACE Group's Yamuna Expressway Portfolio

Delhi NCR [India], July 18: Reaching yet another milestone in its growth trajectory, ACE Group has announced that its luxury residential enclave, ACE Verde, has been fully sold out. The 8-acre development, under ACE's vast 100-acre integrated township on the Yamuna Expressway, elicited unprecedented response from the homebuyers and the investors alike, testifying to the area's increasing reputation as a high-growth investment and lifestyle hub.

Well-positioned in Sector 22A, Yamuna Expressway, ACE Verde provides a thoughtfully developed set of comfortable 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK apartments, with over 80% of the enclave dedicated to luxurious landscaped greens, serene water bodies, and wellness-oriented open spaces. Its strategic locationjust a short walk from the iconic Buddh International Circuitmakes ACE Verde truly stand out. Additionally, being just minutes away from the new Noida International Airport, Film City, Olympic Park, Heritage City, Medical Device Park, Personal Rapid Transit (PRT), and key logistic hubs has exponentially increased buyers' interest, turning ACE Verde into one of the neighbourhood's most sought-after addresses.

Speaking on the successful sell-out of Ace Verde, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ACE Group, remarked, "The exceptional response to ACE Verde reconfirms the market's demand for quality-led and infrastructure-backed developments. This success is a testament to the confidence that our esteemed buyers and investors have in us, as well as to our unwavering resolve to deliver modern, future-proof communities. ACE Verde's rapid sell-out strengthens our resolve to continue building thoughtfully designed, high-value projects in high-potential locations."

Launched earlier this year, ACE Verde quickly gained attention for its neo-classical architectural styling, extensive premium amenities, and seamless integration within ACE's 100-acre master-planned township. Residents at ACE Verde will also have access to twin clubhouses, Pilates studio, luxurious swimming pool, cricket pitch, multipurpose court, jogging tracks, and a grand banquet hall, in addition to educational, retail and necessary infrastructure within the township.

ACE Verde's success is an indication of the long-term strength of Yamuna Expressway as a real estate investment belt driven by fast-paced infrastructure growth like the coming airport, high-speed rail connectivity, and robust civic development. Backed by a track record of delivering more than 16.5 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial spaces and another 30 million sq. ft. currently under construction, ACE Group has become a brand upon which buyers and investors place their trust.

With a focus on timely project completion, creative design thinking and developments that hold the promise of long-term value appreciation, Ace Group continues to be at the forefront of NCR's ever-changing real estate landscape.

Website: acegroupindia.com.

