Acharya Dr. Shyam Suresa’s Global Humanitarian Mission: No One Sleeps Hungry

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 10:In the heart of Surat, Sai Mandir Sansthan has emerged as a powerful symbol of faith in action, where food is not just a necessity — it is an offering of love and upliftment. Guided by the selfless leadership of Acharya Dr. Shyam Suresa, the temple has become one of Gujarat's most impactful food relief centres, combining spirituality with organized, large-scale humanitarian service.

Launched in 2019, the temple's flagship initiative — the Sai Bhandara Seva — serves hot, wholesome meals every day from 9 AM to 8 PM Non-stop, extended until 10 PM on Thursdays and Sundays. Each week, The Sansthan Serves 4,000+ meals on Thursdays and Sundays, 3,000+ on Saturdays, and over 1,000+ meals on weekdays — all freely provided with dignity, love, and zero discrimination to all the visitors of Sai Mandir Sansthan,

Acharya Dr. Shyam Suresa told us that, “even the richest devotees sit with the poor devotees and enjoy Sri Sai Baba’s Bhandara, the food is prepared three to four times in a day so we can serve Hot, Fresh, and Sattvic, in addition to that we keep regular checks, to ensure utmost hygiene and cleanliness of raw materials and automatic high performing machines of the Charity Kitchen”

For over 35 years, Acharya Dr. Shyam Suresa has lived in complete devotion to Sri Sai Baba, spreading Sai Baba’s Message that Anna Seva is the Greatest Seva. Supported by hundreds of dedicated team members, his mission is clear: no soul should sleep hungry, and every meal should carry the energy of divine love.

