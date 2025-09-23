Acharya Manish Ji Honoured with Grand Records WorldKings Honorary Certificate at the 54th Convocation of Vietnamese Record Holders

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 23: Acharya Manish Ji, a renowned wellness visionary and founder of HIIMS (Jeena Sikho), received the prestigious "Grand Records WorldKings Honorary Certificate" at the Convocation of Vietnamese Record Holders held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21, 2025.

On the 21st anniversary of the Vietnam Records organization (Vietkings), dignitaries and record holders from across the globe attended the event. In association with WorldKings and the Asia Book of Records, the event honored achievers whose work had touched various fields and achieved notable accomplishments.

Acharya Manish Ji received this recognition for his meaningful contribution to the healthcare field. HIIMS (Jeena Sikho) is not only a hospital, it's a step towards holistic Ayurvedic care, which has more than 125 centres across India. He has played a significant role in connecting modern health science with traditional Ayurveda methods. Creating a perfect harmony of medicine and wellness. He is continuously making efforts to make healthcare facilities more affordable and accessible

"Attending this event was an encouraging experience." Acharya Manish Ji stated, "Connecting with global leaders and innovators highlighted the importance of learning and collaborating in various fields. This honour is not just a personal milestone but a proof of India's rich heritage and medical richness."

The event was marked by visionary attendees like Dr. Jayasree Venugopal, Joseph Ta Huy Hoang, Dao Xuan Tinh, and Tran Van Muoi, who brought their expertise in key areas like education, healthcare, science, and arts. They shared their ideas on sustainability, wellness, music, and culture.

The recognition at VietKings highlights the commitment of Acharya Manish Ji to improving healthcare in India. It signifies the global efforts towards well-being and healthcare. Acharya Manish Ji continues to contribute to the conversation of knowledge of modern science and traditional Ayurveda medical knowledge to benefit people around the world.

About Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd:

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., founded by Acharya Manish Ji, is one of India's fastest-growing integrative healthcare enterprises. The publicly listed company operates more than 125 hospitals and clinics nationwide, supported by a team of over 900 medical experts. Through its ventures, Shuddhi Ayurveda and Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences (HIIMS), Jeena Sikho delivers Ayurvedic, naturopathic, and holistic therapies while also building a portfolio of over 100 proprietary formulations. Over the years, the company and Acharya Manish Ji have received national recognition, including the Rajiv Gandhi Global Excellence Award and the Indian Iconic Award, underscoring their contribution to preventive healthcare and wellness education. For more information, please visit: https://jeenasikho.com/

