Achievements & Disappointments of 2 years as MP, Sanjeev Arora

New Delhi (India), April 12: Including him, most were surprised when Sanjeev Arora was elected to the upper house of the Indian Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Nobody had ever imagined that he would enter into politics one day. He was nominated unopposed because no opposition candidate was fielded. His term in the Rajya Sabha as a member from Punjab started on April 10, 2022.

After two years of working as an MP (Rajya Sabha), he tried to prove his skills as a capable candidate for the coveted post. He firmly believes that contrary to some existing perceptions of people, he tried to work more than some of the elected MPs. He goes by the principles of an all-time excellent Parliamentarian of the UK, Bernadette Devlin, whose famous quote is, “My function in life is not to be a politician in Parliament; it is to get something done.”

Sanjeev Arora has wholeheartedly dedicated his time and resources to the betterment of the people of Punjab and, in particular, Ludhiana. His issues, which also affect the Nation, are a testament to his commitment. His concrete, sincere, and crystal-clear efforts reflect the available data from his work over the last two years. His overall performance in parliament is a shining example to many others. People from different walks of life admire his ability to manage things despite his family & business commitments.

In total, he is satisfied with his work so far. But, at the same time, he has also encountered disappointments. Parliamentary affairs should always go uninterrupted to achieve the maximum outcome. There were occasions when he entered parliament with many hopes and aspirations. Still, all these hopes and aspirations came down after sessions of the Rajya Sabha were regularly adjourned for one reason or another. As a result, he could only take up a few public interest issues and returned empty-handed.

Despite all this, he has a positive and constructive approach. He is committed to working for the cause of the people of Ludhiana and other parts of the state and the nation. He humbly requests all party leaders in parliament to ensure the proceedings run smoothly. They need to set an example for all generations and have a respectable picture in the eyes of the World.

He followed up with the ministries concerned with bringing development to Ludhiana and other parts of the state. Besides national and state issues, he also regularly took local issues of Ludhiana, including NHAI's elevated road project, upgradation of ESI Hospital, increasing bedding capacity of ESI Hospital from 300 to 500, highways' projects in the state, making flight operational to Sahnewal Airport, following up on setting up of Halwara Airport which was hanging for more than ten years, setting up of 21 Kms cycle tracks in the city by NHAI, beautification of roads along the elevated highway, upgradation of Ludhiana and Dhandari railway stations.

He also raised many burning issues in the industry. It is a matter of pride for him that focal point road work started due to his persistent follow-up. This work was lying undone over the decades. He also took the initiative to renovate the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, among a few others in the state. He regularly monitors the projects that he takes care of. At the same time, he periodically visits sites such as Halwara Airport, Sahnewal Airport, Civil Hospitals, ESI Hospital, elevated roads, and others for early completion of the projects.

The concerned officials are fully aware of his working style and nature; therefore, they are fully updated and well-prepared whenever they meet him. He has observed this very minutely during his meetings with the officers on many occasions.

He is also satisfied with the ideas discussed, some of which the Government implemented in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health & Family Welfare, of which he is a member. He remains as active as possible and appreciates our Chairman, Sh Bhubaneswar Kalita, for being supportive. He has received Rs. 105 Lacs from PMNRF for 35 poor patients and has distributed almost all of the MPLAD funds to the health and education sectors.

He discusses public interest issues with ministers and other senior bureaucrats, considering these issues as personal matters. This level of work of mine has led to the early completion of many projects, while many others are heading towards seeing the day of the light.

All that Sanjeev Arora has achieved and is striving to do would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Hon'ble Chief Ministers. Bhagwant S Mann, National Convener Sh. Arvind Kejriwal, his colleagues in Parliament, and his Family and friends are the strong pillars of his support, enabling him to continue his dedicated service.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor