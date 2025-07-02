Achintya Rajawat Leads in Dinesh Soi’s Directorial Lights, Camera, Lies, Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: The short film Lights, Camera, Lies, headlined by rising star Achintya Rajawat as Aadee, has premiered on Amazon Prime Video and Shorts TV Network to global acclaim. Under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, this project marks a bold leap from music-video stylistics into a gripping, genre-blending cinematic experience.

Born in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, Achintya hails from a respected legal lineage: his late father, grandfather, and paternal uncle were esteemed lawyers, while his mother is a homemaker. Opting for a path of creativity, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) before moving to Mumbai in 2021 to pursue acting and modeling. His athletic build and striking presence made him an immediate draw on the runway for prestigious events such as Bombay Times, Pune Times, Delhi Times, and Bangalore Times Fashion Weeks. On-camera, he's represented top brands like Raymonds, Nike, Manyavar, Skechers, Puma, and appeared in televised ads for Ocean Water and Play Rummy.

Earlier recognitions include standout performances in music videos like Nasha and Attitude, where his charisma and screen magnetism garnered widespread attention. In Lights, Camera, Lies, Achintya takes on the challenging role of Aadee, delivering a visceral portrayal that balances emotional nuance with intense mixed martial arts action. His physical transformation for the role, coupled with his dedication to mastering demanding choreography, underscores his ambition to emerge as a serious action actor.

The film features dynamic action sequences elevated by renowned Action Master Harpal Singh Pali, whose expertise enhances the thrilling set pieces. Robert's powerful screen presence is beautifully captured through the lens of cinematographer Vikas K Sharma, who brings emotional subtlety to the narrative. Casting by Castify & Team DS Creations and costumes curated by Team DS Creations give each character authenticity and visual flair. Deepak Soi, serving as Executive Producer, has ensured the film maintains its polished, high-quality execution.

Director Soi, alongside creative heads Sonia Malhotra Soi and a talented ensemble—including Karishma Sharma, Yajur Marwah, Varun Kasturia, Shrutika Gaokkar, Priyanka Mishra, and Neha Chhabria—has crafted a film that weaves suspense, drama, and martial arts into a gripping experience. The result is a short film that not only entertains but also elevates Rajawat's position in contemporary Indian cinema.

With its gripping storyline, standout performances, and high-octane action, Lights, Camera, Lies is more than a film—it's a testament to Achintya Rajawat's evolution from model and music-video star to a commanding lead actor with star power and serious acting chops.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor