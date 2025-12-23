ACKO Drive Redefines Automotive Excellence at the 4th Annual TOTMs, India's Most Credible and Coveted Automotive Honours

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23: ACKO Drive concluded the fourth edition of the ACKO Drive awards, popularly known as the TOTMs - The One That Matters in Chennai on December 19-20, reaffirming the platform's position as India's most respected and coveted automotive honours. Held in one of the country's most significant automotive manufacturing hubs, the two-day event celebrated excellence across cars, bikes, and the brands that build them.

In just four years, the TOTMs have earned the trust of OEMs, automotive enthusiasts and consumers through an uncompromising focus on credibility and independence. TOTMs are the only automotive honour in India with Grant Thornton Bharat as the Knowledge Partner, ensuring a research-led, transparent, and unbiased evaluation framework. Grant Thornton structures the jury scoring and aggregation process with audit-like rigour, making the TOTMs the most methodologically robust auto awards in the country.

The TOTMs are now ranked 8th in Asia & Africa for reach and impact among automotive awards, placing India firmly on the global automotive map [1].

At the 2026 edition, Hyundai Venue was named ACKO Drive Car of the Year, while TVS Ntorq 150 won Bike of the Year. BMW iX1 secured the 2026 Premium Car of the Year title, and Ducati Panigale V4 won Premium Bike of the Year. The Viewers' Choice Awards, based on thousands of consumer votes, went to Mahindra BE 6 (Car) and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Bike).

Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Designate, Hyundai Motor India, was named 2026 ACKO Drive Person of the Year. Honouring their contributions to Indian auto manufacturing, Ashok Leyland, BMW Group India, Hyundai Motor India, Rane Group, Royal Enfield and TVS Motor Company were inducted into the TOTM Hall of Fame as Manufacturing Pioneers.

Dr. V Sumantran was inducted into the TOTM Hall of Fame: Leader, Engineer, Pioneer. These companies and individuals were recognised for their role in shaping the Indian automotive ecosystem, particularly from Chennai.

Judged by the Best, Tested at the Highest Level

True to their promise of integrity, the TOTMs are judged by a jury of globally respected automotive experts, journalists, and industry leaders. Each year, nominated cars and bikes undergo two days of intensive, hands-on evaluation at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, ensuring real-world testing under controlled, comparable conditions.

Beyond awards, this year's edition also featured a compelling fireside chat with Dr. V. Sumantran, noted auto industry veteran, and Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, on the future of vehicle safety and what India must do to raise the bar.

Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-in-Chief, ACKO Drive; Chief Creative Officer, ACKO; and Chair, World Car Awards, said: "It is heartening to know how coveted the TOTMs already are in their 4th edition. In a year that saw huge pressures and challenges, the industry fought hard to give us plenty to celebrate. What we have are truly deserving winners, be it the cars or bikes, the brands and manufacturers, as well as some key people from the fraternity. I am also proud we were able to pay tribute to Chennai's manufacturing heritage - that has given India, its consumers, and its economy so much over the years."

The 2026 Honour Roll

2026 ACKO Drive Car of the Year - Hyundai Venue

2026 ACKO Drive Bike of the Year - TVS Ntorq 150

2026 ACKO Drive Premium Car of the Year - BMW iX1

2026 ACKO Drive Premium Bike of the Year - Ducati Panigale V4

2026 ACKO Drive Person Of The Year - Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Designate, Hyundai Motor India

2026 ACKO Drive Safety Champion - Maruti Suzuki India

2026 ACKO Drive Viewers' Choice Car - Mahindra BE 6

2026 ACKO Drive Viewers' Choice Bike - Royal Enfield Hunter 350

2026 ACKO Drive Bike Manufacturer of the Year - TVS Motor Company

2026 ACKO Drive Car Manufacturer of the Year - Maruti Suzuki India

Jury members

Dr. V Sumantran - Industry Veteran

Siddharth Vinayak Patankar - Editor-in-Chief, ACKO Drive and Chair, World Car Awards

Gul Panag - Actor & EV Evangelist

Rayomand Banajee - Racer & Mentor

Hani Musthafa - Chief Editor - Flywheel, World Car Awards Juror

Jens Meiners - Founder and Chair, German Car of the Year

Steve Fowler - Senior UK Journalist, World Car Awards Juror

Yogi Chabbria - Racer & Bike Restorer

Priyadarshan Bawikar - Ex-Two Wheels Editor, ZigWheels/BikeDekho

Ameya Naik - Associate Editor - ACKO Drive

Arun Mohan Nadar - Principal Correspondent, Two Wheelers - ACKO Drive

[1] According to the Global Automotive Awards overview report published annually by AITASTIC - a German-American research and consulting firm.

