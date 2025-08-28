ACME Finvest's ACE Fund Seals ₹100 Crore First Close, Pushing India's Alternatives Investment Market Forward

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: In a development that underscores both investor confidence and the rapid evolution of India's alternative investment market, ACME Finvest, the dedicated investment arm of the diversified ACME Group, has announced the first close of ₹100 Crore for its ACE Fund, a SEBI-registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund (Registration No: IN/AIF3/23-24/1380).

This launch marks a decisive step for the group as it deepens its presence in a space that has grown from niche to mainstream within a decade.

Why This Close Matters

The ACE Fund arrives at a defining moment for India's alternatives landscape:

* AIFs have crossed ₹9.5 lakh crore in commitments, cementing their role as one of the fastest-growing capital pools in Asia.

* Category III funds alone now manage over ₹2.7 lakh crore, expanding by nearly 35% in FY24.

* Close to half of SEBI-registered AIFs today fall under Category III, reflecting a decisive pivot among ultra-HNIs, family offices, and institutions toward multi-strategy and market-linked vehicles.

As Ramon Talwwar, Founder & CEO of ACME Group, often emphasizes, "We are committed to creating lasting wealth for our investors with a balance of optimism and discipline." The ACE Fund represents exactly that philosophy: proactive, agile, and future-facing.

A Multi-Strategy Play with Ambition

Positioned as a multi-strategy fund, the ACE Fund is designed to operate flexibly across listed equities, derivatives, and structured credit. The aim is to capture opportunities that balance growth with hedged exposure, catering to investors who want more than the binary choice of plain equities or fixed income.

Industry observers point out that the ₹100 Crore first close, led by strong anchor commitments, reflects confidence not only in ACME Finvest's governance and track record but also in the group's broader vision. Ramon himself has been vocal about India being at the cusp of a "capital revolution," where disciplined alternative strategies will play as central a role as conventional banking.

Signals for the Wider Market

The ACE Fund's debut ripples beyond its own corpus. It reflects two key shifts underway:

* Domestic capital stepping up - With global flows uneven, Indian HNIs and family offices are now allocating 8-12% of portfolios to alternatives, compared to just 3-5% five years ago.

* Maturing of fund structures - Investors increasingly prefer managers who blend institutional rigor with entrepreneurial vision, a positioning ACME Finvest has leaned into deliberately.

As one analyst noted, "Funds like ACE are not just about returns; they're about signaling that India is ready to play by global standards while charting its own path."

Optimism With Discipline

Ramon Talwwar always defines ACME's approach as "not waiting for opportunities, but creating them." That ethos runs through the ACE Fund's design: proactive, opportunity-seeking, yet firmly grounded in disciplined allocation.

For investors, the fund offers a chance to participate in strategies that can thrive in both bullish and volatile cycles, a promise particularly attractive in today's market environment.

Outlook: Beyond the First Close

The ₹100 Crore first close is seen as a launchpad rather than a finish line. The focus now is on accelerating growth, unlocking new opportunities, and building a robust capital base to drive meaningful impact in India's investment landscape.

As India's AIF industry continues its upward trajectory, the ACE Fund will be closely watched; not just for its returns, but for how it positions itself as part of a new generation of proactive domestic funds shaping the future of wealth creation.

