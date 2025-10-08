Action Superstar Tiger Shroff Becomes the Face of KRAFTON's BGMI in a Thrilling New Collaboration

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) today announced Bollywood action superstar Tiger Shroff as the official face of BGMI, bringing his unmatched charisma, fearless energy, and dynamic persona straight into the heart of the battleground. Starting October 8, players can unlock exclusive Tiger Shroff themed outfits, weapons, and a special voice pack, making this one of BGMI's most ambitious collaborations yet. This partnership marks a cultural milestone, uniting the worlds of cinema and gaming to deliver a larger-than-life, immersive experience for BGMI's 240 million-strong community.

Speaking on the collaboration, Tiger Shroff said, "I'm super excited to collaborate with BGMI and connect with fans in such an interactive way. Gaming is all about action, adrenaline, and energy- which is exactly how I approach my films and performances. Now, BGMI players can experience that same vibe on the battleground, and I can't wait to see them in action with my in-game persona."

Adding on, Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, KRAFTON India, said, "With BGMI, our vision has always been to create moments that are not just played, but remembered. Partnering with Tiger Shroff is a step in that direction - bringing together the intensity of cinema and the thrill of gaming in a way that speaks directly to India's youth. This collaboration is designed to give our players an experience that feels personal, aspirational, and truly reflective of the energy of our community."

The Tiger Shroff items will be available via Gold Spin in the newly released BGMI 4.0 Update, which also introduced the Spooky Soiree theme, haunted-map gameplay with ghost companions, and Stepwell, the first-ever in-game location conceived and designed entirely in India.

Players can unlock a range of limited-edition, Tiger Shroff-inspired gear, including:

* Tiger Set: A sleek army-style suit with glowing accents to project bold energy

* Exclusive Tiger Shroff Voice Pack: Unique in-game voice lines recorded by Tiger himself

* CyberFang Suit: A futuristic, cyber-detailed white tiger outfit symbolizing agility and dominance

* Jungle Core Backpack: Premium golden, white, and grey tones tied to the white tiger theme

* Sky Striker Parachute: A white tiger-themed parachute, crafted exclusively for the collaboration

* Chrome Claw P90: A striking P90 skin designed with a white tiger motif

* Claw Burst Grenade: A grenade skin finished in golden, white, and grey inspired by the tiger theme

A Legacy of Iconic Collaborations

This collaboration with Tiger Shroff follows BGMI's earlier partnerships with cultural icons like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, reinforcing BGMI's role at the intersection of cinema, youth culture, and gaming. With Tiger now stepping into the battleground, BGMI continues to create phygital experiences that go beyond entertainment and become cultural phenomenon.

The BGMI x Tiger Shroff collaboration is available for a limited period only. Fans can log in, unlock the gear, and carry Tiger's spirit into every match. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

