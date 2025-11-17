Active Clothing's Topline Grows 15% in H1 FY26, PAT Up 34%; Advances India's First 'Knit to Shape' Smart Knitting Factory

PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 17: Active Clothing Co., Ltd. (BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' platforms, specialising in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, has announced its Unaudited Q2 & H1 FY26 Financial results.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 147.66 Cr, YoY growth of 15.22%

* EBITDA of ₹ 14.35 Cr, YoY growth of 3.41%

* PAT of ₹ 4.93 Cr, YoY growth of 34.10%

* PAT Margin of 3.34%, YoY growth of 47 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 3.14, YoY growth of 32.49%

Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 83.19 Cr, YoY growth of 1.93%

* PAT of ₹ 2.79 Cr, YoY growth of 13.48%

* PAT Margin of 3.36%, YoY growth of 34 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 1.76, YoY growth of 10.69%

Commenting on the Financial performance, Mr Rajesh Mehra, Managing Director of Active Clothing Co. Limited, said, "We delivered a steady performance in Q2 despite a softer demand environment, with year-on-year growth supported by our integrated design-to-shelf model and the continued trust of our global brand partners. While margins were impacted this quarter, our focus on operational discipline, product quality and timely execution helped us maintain stability across key categories.

The agreement to establish India's first 'Knit to Shape' Smart Knitting Factory is a significant strategic step, strengthening our future capabilities in precision manufacturing, automation, and sustainable production. This investment reflects our approach of building capacity ahead of demand and aligning with evolving industry requirements.

As we move forward, we remain focused on enhancing efficiency, deepening customer relationships and driving technology-led improvements across our operations. Our long-term fundamentals remain strong, and we are committed to delivering sustained value to all stakeholders."

Key Operational Highlights

