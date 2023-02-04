Actor Aditya Syal to be seen in a web series super soon

The young and dynamic model and actor so far have honed his skills in the craft through theatre and web series and gained popularity through comedy sketches by TVF.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: The massive momentum and the insane level of growth a few industries have attained in all these years can be attributed to several different factors. Though the latest tech trends and tech advancements are a huge factor, no one can deny how the relentless passion, resilience and commitment a few professionals and budding talents showcase take their respective industries to exponential success and growth. The modelling and entertainment sectors have produced some of these incredibly talented professionals, who have gone ahead in bringing more glory to the industry, just like rising actor Aditya Syal has been doing.

Aditya Syal was born in Lucknow and brought up in Nainital. He confesses how from the very beginning, he felt a close inclination towards everything creative and artistic, which motivated him to be a part of the theatre world in his hometown. He began his journey in theatre with the theatre stalwart Nadira Babbar in her group Ekjute with Operation Cloudburst, which got popular all over Uttarakhand. In 2016, he jumped into modelling after creating his portfolio with renowned Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani. He went on to earn the title of Mr. North India in a fashion pageant at 19 years with 800 participants. He trained and groomed as an actor with Manch Theatre Group under an NSD teacher to take multiple steps ahead and then moved to Mumbai to attend college.

Here, he got spotted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who called him to his workshop and gave him a cameo role in Amazon Prime’s The Family Man in 2019, directed by Raj & DK. In Episode 3, Anti-Nationals, he played the role named Junaid. This helped him bag another web series named Candy on Voot Select with Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha and directed by Ashish Shukla. He played two characters; one was a Masaan, and the other was a garage owner. Both characters and the web series attained a great buzz. In the same year, Aditya Syal also worked with Mukesh Chhabra’s theatre doing Charandas Shor at Sathaye College.

The postgraduate from Drama School Mumbai is currently creating even more buzz for working with The Viral Fever (TVF), a youth-based OTT channel. In 2022, he worked on their sketches like the Bhartiya Gym Qtiyapa playing a Haryanvi gym guy and even got trending. Besides this, Aditya Syal as a model has done several ramp walks, brand shoots and digital ads, also working with cricketer Rohit Sharma.

Aditya Syal is quite excited, for he will be seen in a web series soon. Though his current projects are with TVF, he is looking forward to doing many TV shows and web series and is already in talks with well-known producers and directors.

