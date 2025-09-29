Actor Amit Sadh Inaugurates Ethnix by Raymond's Flagship Store at Lake Shore Mall, Thane

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Ethnix by Raymond, the ethnic wear arm of the iconic Raymond Group, unveiled its flagship store at Lake Shore, Thane (Viviana Mall) bringing its century-old legacy full circle to the city where it all began.

The grand launch was graced by acclaimed actor Amit Sadh (known for his roles in Breathe and Kai Po Che), who inaugurated the store and joined the Raymond leadership team for an exclusive walkthrough. Amit was accompanied by 18 models in ethnic ensembles, creating a striking visual moment that set the tone for the festive season. A soft pink embroidered Indo-Western ensemble from the Cocktail Collection, styled on Amit Sadh, added to the grandeur of the evening.

With over 100 years of heritage in premium menswear, Raymond has long been a trusted name in Indian fashion. Ethnix carries this legacy forward with 140+ exclusive business outlets across 70 cities, offering a complete wardrobe for every occasion from weddings and festivities to poojas and celebrations. The collection includes regal sherwanis, classic bandhgalas, versatile kurtas, festive bundis, Indo-western ensembles, and accessories designed to dress not just the groom but his entire entourage.

Sharing his thoughts at the launch, Vipul Mathur, Chief Business Officer, Raymond Group, said, "Ethnix by Raymond is a cultural statement. With this launch, we're inviting every man to experience the pride of wearing heritage. Our vision is to make ethnic wear more accessible, aspirational, and relevant to today's generation. This store represents not just fashion, but a celebration of India's rich traditions reimagined for the modern man."

Amit Sadh added, "Ethnix by Raymond brings a perfect mix of tradition and modernity. It's exciting to be part of a brand that celebrates Indian heritage while staying stylish and contemporary. I believe every man will find something here that reflects his personality, whether it's for a grand wedding or a festive celebration."

The launch event also featured a live guitarist performance, exclusive media interactions, and celebratory photo opportunities, making it a memorable milestone for Raymond.

Raymond Group is one of the leading branded apparel players in the menswear industry with a portfolio of Power Brands - Raymond Fine Fabrics, Raymond Made-to-Measure, Raymond Ready-to-Wear (RRTW), Park Avenue, ColorPlus, and Parx. All these brands command a significant share of wardrobe solutions in the market. The Raymond brand enjoys considerable leadership over most competing brands, translating into iconic status.

