Actor Anupam Kher Partners with Antara AGEasy to Spread Awareness About Active Ageing

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10: Antara AGEasy, the D2C business of one of the leading senior care ecosystems in India - Antara Senior Care - has partnered with celebrated actor Anupam Kher to launch a comprehensive digital campaign that transforms conversations around ageing in India. The collaboration brings together Mr Kher's authentic voice on active ageing with Antara AGEasy's expertise in senior-focused health and wellness products. Driving a movement that encourages Indians to embrace ageing with ease and joy, this digital-first, multi-platform initiative includes a compelling ad film and targeted outreach programme.

Championing the idea of breaking age barriers, the campaign redefines how ageing is perceived in India, not as a slow retreat, but as a phase to be managed actively, with the right tools and support. It delivers a relatable message: while ageing may bring inevitable physical changes, how we respond to it is in our hands.

Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, "In India, we have always believed that caring for our elders - 'seva' - is our responsibility. At Antara AGEasy, we are honouring this tradition while adapting to modern realities, seniors desire to age actively and independently. Our 'Expert Senior Care, Apno Jaisi' approach ensures that through our thoughtfully designed products, seniors can manage their wellbeing with ease and joy. Actor Anupam Kher embodies this spirit, staying proactive about his health while gracefully embracing the changes that come with age. Together, we're showing that growing older can be about maintaining vitality and ageing on one's terms."

The campaign, headlined by the ad film, is now live on Antara AGEasy's digital platforms, YouTube, and social media handles. It spotlights Antara AGEasy's senior-first products and services, carefully designed and reimagined to empower seniors, be it the Protec Neo smartwatch with emergency SOS and live location tracking, BP monitor, nebuliser, or aids like wedge pillows. The realities of ageing are addressed not with fear, but with practical, dignified solutions. Antara AGEasy emerges as a silent enabler in this journey by offering products that simplify and elevate everyday life for seniors.

Watch the new ad film - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kpaIVCyVCE

Antara AGEasy is a comprehensive D2C business dedicated to senior-first products and services. It offers 65+ products and 180 SKUs for fall prevention, managing chronic conditions and restoring dignity. The full range of products is available to consumers on the website https://ageasy.co.in/, the flagship store in Gurugram, and across leading marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart.

India's shifting demographic landscape is undergoing a profound shift. According to the 2024 JLL-ASLI report, our senior population is poised to more than double from 156.7 million in 2024 to an estimated 346 million by 2050, accounting for approximately 20% of the total population. Additionally, the size of the 80+ population will likely grow by ~280% in this time, as per UNFPA. As Indians live longer, there is a growing demand for senior-focused products and services that combine 'expert' reliability with the warmth and familiarity of 'apno jaisi' care.

