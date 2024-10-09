Actor Arbaaz Khan Inaugurates Jalandhar’s Hottest New Entertainment Hub Cineport Club

Punjab (Jalandhar) [India], October 8: The people of the vibrant city of Jalandhar witnessed the opening of a new entertainer hub called Cineport Hub, which actor Arbaaz Khan inaugurated.

Notably, Jalandhar's Cineport Hub is a unique combination of various sources of entertainment which can be availed under one roof. From experiencing entertaining movies in a luxurious atmosphere to witnessing live performances and stand-up comedy acts, everything in Cineport Club can be enjoyed under the same roof, and this is what makes Cineport Club one of the most happening places in the city of Jalandhar.

Situated on the fourth floor of PPR Mall in Jalandhar's Mithapur Road area, the lifestyle destination also offers multiple options of delicious cuisines, which is set to become the go-to place for recreational, entertainment and dining experiences for the residents of Jalandhar in the coming days.

A renowned actor and producer of the upcoming film ‘Banda Singh Chaudhary’, Arbaaz Khan, congratulated the people of Jalandhar for getting a one-of-a-kind entertainment hub in the heart of the city. He said, “It is rare to find such a place where various entertainment and lifestyle-related activities could be found under one roof. Cineport Club has many such things to offer which can be easily enjoyed by the local people.”

The hi-tech Cineport Club in Jalandhar features two impressive auditoriums: Audi 1 with a seating capacity of 144 and Audi 2 with a seating capacity of 70. Both the auditoriums are equipped with comfortable recliner seats, making it an ideal setting to enjoy quality time with family and friends. Additionally, Cineport Club offers Dolby Digital Sound technology, ensuring an exceptional audio experience.

The launch also saw the opening of the VFC Food Chain at Cineport Club. Lovers of authentic Punjabi and South Indian cuisines can explore various options from their unique brands, ‘Gateway of Punjab' and ‘Gateway of South'.

Cineport Club is also offering a premium subscription for viewers, which includes 5 major shows for free. As of now, the membership subscription is available at a value-for-money price. It gives access to entertainment events, discounts at food courts, complimentary passes for loved ones, and VIP access for all the special events to be held at the Cineport Club in the coming days.

Notably, during the inauguration ceremony, The Founder, President and CEO of Village Group, Deepak Kumar Sharma, Chairman of PPR Mall Anil Chopra, Managing Directors of PPR Mall Prince Chopra and Rajan Chopra, along with the Head of Operations and Marketing of Cineport Club Girish Wankhede also, made their presence felt.

Deepak Kumar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Village Group, said, “With the opening of Cineport Club, we aim to offer the people of Jalandhar a wholesome entertainment and recreational experience which is also quite pocket friendly aligned with great offers.” He further said our goal is to connect with those who see entertainment as a way of life and to provide them with a platform that caters to diverse tastes. Stand-up comedy, open mic nights, live bands, and film screenings are some of the main highlights of Cineport Club.”

Due to prior commitments, one of the partners of Cineport Cinemas and Film actor Harman Baweja himself wasn’t present on the occasion, but his clip consisting of his sound bytes was played during the opening ceremony. Last seen in Hansal Mehta’s highly acclaimed web series Scoop, Harman Baweja congratulated and praised Deepak Kumar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Village Group, for his new and dynamic initiative for the people of Jalandhar.

Another big highlight of the opening ceremony of Cineport Club was showcasing the trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Vettaiyan, which would be released on the 10th of October in 4 languages, including Hindi. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of ‘Jai Bhim’ fame, the movie stars South superstar Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and many other talented actors from across the industries. It is needless to say that, the opening ceremony of Cineport Club was thronged by a huge local crowd which came to witness a never seen before kind of entertainment hub in their city.

Overwhelmed by the response, Prince Chopra, Joint MD of PPR Mall, said, “We want people of Jalandhar to showcase their talents at our Cineport Club. Our vision is to turn this into an entertainment hub that caters to people of all age groups. It will be a vibrant community where people can network, collaborate and improve their skills. We are committed to fostering local talent and creating an inclusive atmosphere where everyone – from children to adults, feels inspired and empowered to express themselves.”

