Actor Kabbir Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Most Influential Stylist Man of the Year 2024 in Dubai

New Delhi (India), July 6: Stylist Actor Kabbir has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the category of Most Influential Stylist Man of the Year. The award was presented by the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Prem Chand Bairwa, along with dignitaries from Dubai, including Yaqoob Al-Ali Sheikh Issa Bin Abdullah Al-Mualla, Counselor Ali Al-Mazem, Dr. Bu Abdullah, and Kabbir himself. The ceremony took place in Dubai, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Kabbir in the fashion industry. The Event organised by Kalyan Jana at Bristol Hotel Deira Dubai.

Kabbir’s exceptional work and innovative style have earned him recognition both nationally and internationally. His influence in the fashion world is unparalleled, and this award highlights his dedication and creativity. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, named after the father of Indian cinema, is one of the most esteemed accolades in the entertainment industry, recognizing outstanding contributions to the field.

In addition to his remarkable achievements in fashion, Kabbir has recently completed shooting for the much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, which follows the success of its predecessors, is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances. Kabbir’s involvement in the project adds a layer of excitement and anticipation, given his multifaceted talents.

The award ceremony in Dubai was a grand affair, with prominent figures from various fields in attendance. The Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Prem Chand Bairwa, praised Kabbir for his remarkable contributions and emphasized the importance of such recognition in inspiring future generations. The presence of dignitaries from Dubai underscored the global appeal and impact of Kabbir’s work.

Kabbir expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award, acknowledging the support of his team, family, and fans. He stated, “This award is a testament to the hard work and passion that goes into every project. I am deeply honored and will continue to push the boundaries of creativity and style.”

The recognition of Kabbir’s work with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award not only celebrates his achievements but also sets a benchmark for excellence in the fashion industry. As Kabbir continues to break new ground with his innovative style and dynamic presence, his influence is sure to inspire and shape the future of fashion.

