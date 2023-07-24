Actor-Producer Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni & Madhusudan Kulkarni's New Song 'Sajan Ghar Aao Re' Out Now

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 24: Music is magic and this magic is able to heal and soothe anyone with its power. A new soothing song by none other than Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni is just around the corner. Actor - Director - Producer Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni has always stunned his fans with his amazing and vivid projects whether it be songs, web shows or any other project. This time he has brought an amazingly beautiful song 'Sajan Ghar Aao Re' Co- Produced by his brother Madhusudan Kulkarni which is completely dedicated to all the soldier's wives who keep waiting eagerly for their husbands while they are fighting for the nation. The music video of this song is out on Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni's YouTube channel 'Shrinivas Kulkarni'.

While talking about this new song Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni said, "We all love and respect our soldiers. It's because of them that we can stay safe. But when these soldiers are on border protecting our country at that moment what their wives must be feeling? What pain and anticipation they must be going through? Knowing that her husband is protecting the country but at the same time worried about his life and safety. That eagerness, those strong intense feelings which a soldier's wife must be feeling we can't even imagine how much power they have. Sajan Ghar Aao Re is about all those feelings. It's about that unconditional love which is beyond all the conventional concepts of love. The audience has always loved and supported my past projects and I'm grateful for that. I'm sure this time also they will be able to connect to this song instantly."

Sajan Ghar Aao Re song is produced by Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni and Madhusudan Kulkarni. It is recorded in the soulful voice of Anweshaa Datta Gupta. Anweshaa has also lent her voice to Shrinivas Kulkarni's other romantic song Man He Wede which charmed the audience. Her magical voice has elevated the feel of the song to much higher levels. The beautiful lyrics of this song are penned down by well known lyricist Sameer Samant who has many popular songs from popular projects to his credit like Bandish Bandits, Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, etc. The concept and composition of this song is done by Prasad Phatak. Sound designing is done by Varun Bidye. Amar Oak has played the flute in the song. Making part is handled by Sagar Thakur. Video editing is done by Aditya Khadap and Shreyas Kashalkar. Video graphics are done by Akshada Nalawade and Tanmay Patil. Publicity is done by Devyani Bagal.

Until now Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni has always brought many beautiful projects for his audience. His past few songs like Sukh Dukkha Sari, Man He Wede, Man Halawese have worked their magic amongst the audience. His short film Swatantrya?? has bagged the Best Live Action Short Film award at the Goa Short Film Festival. Being an all rounder Dr Shrinivas Kulkarni always manages to hook the audience to his projects and creates the buzz. This time also, Sajan Ghar Aao Re will also get a lot of love and appreciation for sure.

Song Link: https://youtu.be/ijy0wN5hd6I

