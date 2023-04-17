Actor Raajveer Sharma says 'Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards' will be a grand affair

New Delhi [India], April 17 (/ATK): Filmgiants Pvt. Ltd. and Tycoon Global Company are going to jointly orgze 'Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards'. Film actor Raajveer Sharma and Sanjeev Jain have joined hands.

According to reports, both the compes will jointly orgze this award ceremony. There is a 5-year agreement between the two compes. According to the sources, Sanjeev Jain had tied up with actor Raajveer Sharma in December last year itself, but it could not be confirmed.

It is noteworthy that in the past also this award was orgzed in Mumbai. In which many veterans of the cinema world were involved. Film actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee, choreographer Bosco Caesar, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Nadiadwala, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera along with big business houses were honored at the award ceremony.

When our correspondent contacted film actor Raajveer Sharma to confirm this award show which is going to be held in Delhi soon, he said that Sanjeev Jain is his good friend. Together we are going to orgze 'Filmgiant's Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards'. Confirming the news, Raajveer Sharma said that this year's 'Filmgiant's Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards' will be very grand.

According to Raajveer Sharma, this award will be orgzed in a five star hotel in Delhi in the month of June. In which big stalwarts of film, business and politics will be involved. Along with this, senior officials of the bureaucracy will also participate. Raajveer also confirmed that along with the film world, the owners and representatives of the country's big business houses will be honored in this award ceremony. Along with this, various dignitaries and distinguished citizens of the country will also be honored.

The award will be distributed by the cabinet minister in this function and many national personalities will be honored for the great work done by them. Along with this, film stars will also be honored for their contribution to Indian cinema.

Recently the shooting of Raajveer Sharma's music album 'Apni Mohabbat' has been completed. Whose song has been written by Saurabh Tiwari (Joint Secretary, Central Secretariat), a prominent officer of the Government of India and has also acted in it.

Raajveer Sharma was also invited as a special guest on the occasion of the release of the book 'Bharat Ki Vaccine Vikas- Gatha' written by another prominent officer of the Government of India Sajjan Singh Yadav (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance) at the Book Fair orgzed at Pragati Maidan in the month of March this year.

The event was attended by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Government of India along with many dignitaries. Raajveer Sharma had said in his interview that Sajjan Singh Yadav is his elder brother.

According to our sources, there is no doubt that actor Raajveer Sharma has close relations with many eminent personalities and politicians. Many film actors are their close friends, which itself confirms that this award ceremony orgzed by Raajveer Sharma and Sanjeev Jain will be very prestigious, huge and grand.

