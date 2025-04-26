Actress and Entrepreneur Ishita Gupta Unveils New Artistic Identity: ISDEIVSA

Actress and entrepreneur Ishita Reha Gupta has officially introduced her new artistic identity: ISDEIVSA, marking a bold new chapter in her multifaceted career.

This evolution is both a personal and professional milestone for Ishita Gupta, who adopts the name as a unique emblem of identity, individuality, and familial legacy. Crafted from the initials of her immediate family—“IS” for her brother Ishan, “DE” for her father Dev, “IV” for her brother Ivan, and “SA” for her mother Sampa—ISDEIVSA is a name rooted in love and heritage.

“I wanted a name that truly reflects who I am and where I come from,” said Gupta, a graduate of the Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC) and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). “ISDEIVSA allows me to honor my family while stepping into a more defined, creative space. It’s a name that carries my story.”

Best known for her performance as Ayesha in It Happened That Night, Gupta’s reintroduction as ISDEIVSA reflects her deepening commitment to authenticity and creative storytelling. The new identity also aligns with her expanding presence beyond performance—into fashion and entrepreneurship.

Following two successful pop-up events in London, Gupta is preparing to launch ISIVIS London, a direct-to-consumer clothing label. The brand embodies her refined aesthetic and passion for meaningful connection, offering thoughtfully designed pieces that resonate on both personal and emotional levels. “ISDEIVSA is more than a professional alias—it’s an extension of my values, my vision, and the people who’ve shaped me,” she added. “It’s a celebration of individuality, rooted in belonging.”

With the debut of ISDEIVSA, Gupta sets the tone for a powerful new phase—one that bridges storytelling, design, and innovation. Through this transformation, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their own unique paths and redefine success on their own terms.