Actress Anjali Sharma, renowned for her role in Operation Mayfair, captivated audiences’ attention at a powerful Theatre Show centered on the Gaza incident

New Delhi (India), December 27: The Gaza Monologue, a testament to Global Artistic Solidarity, was brought to life by the Ashtar Theatre, transforming a tragic incident into an epic theatrical masterpiece filled with compelling action. This theatrical endeavor was founded on the premise of fostering change through interaction, rooted in the belief that liberation of land stems from the liberation of the mind.

In a striking display of solidarity, Actress Anjali Sharma passionately raised her voice in support of justice, equality, and freedom for the Palestinian people. Dressed in resplendent white attire, she delivered stirring dialogues with unwavering confidence, captivating and moving the audience, ultimately becoming the focal point of the show. Anjali did this under the guidance of the coach and show director Atul Kumar.

Reflecting on her involvement, Anjali shared, “Deciding to take on this role was a contemplative process due to its sensitive nature. Portraying the extensive dialogues and the required expressions for this show was immensely challenging. It demanded thorough research and a deep understanding of the emotions and nuances essential for the delivery. It was an incredibly enriching learning experience.”

The Gaza Monologue comprises testimonies penned by ASHTAR youth in 2010, following the initial war on Gaza. The performance was lauded for its authenticity, portraying a poignant and accurate representation of events through exceptional artistic execution.

