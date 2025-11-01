Actress Eesha Agrawal attended in the Run for Unity 2025, organized in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: In honor of India's Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a grand Run for Unity 2025 was held in Sewri, where actress Eesha Agrawal was present as the chief guest, along with several senior officers of the Mumbai Police. The organizers of this wonderful event expressed their gratitude to the Mumbai Police, Sewri Police Station, DCP Vijay Sagar, ACP Kolekar, Senior Police Inspector Khot, and actress Eesha Agrawal.

Actress Eesha Agrawal said that the Run for Unity 2025 was a wonderful program organized to celebrate National Unity Day and pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the great man who united our nation. This run, which started from Atal Setu, Wadala, was memorable and unique. Everyone here ran together for a united India, a strong India. Every step you take towards the spirit of unity, integrity, and strength is very significant. People brought their full energy, enthusiasm, and love for India to the event. They all ran together as one, sending a message of unity and integrity to their fellow citizens.

Actress, Criminal lawyer, author and artist Eesha Agrawal raised several public interest issues and demanded strict and transparent action. She has been continuously working to uplift people in Mumbai's slums and underprivileged areas through initiatives focused on education, health, sanitation, and empowerment. With a strong commitment to social justice and change, she is skilled at mobilizing resources, building grassroots networks, and implementing philanthropic programs. She says that under the guidance of Haji Arfat Shaikh, she has been working for the welfare and betterment of the society as the Maharashtra Vice President of the Nav Bhartiya Shiv Vahatuk Sanghatana. Her goal is clear: to be the voice of the people and to serve them with complete dedication.

