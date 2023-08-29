Actress, Model and Designer Ishita Gupta Becomes the First Indian Celebrity To Grace The Glamour Magazine BG

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: For celebrities, being on the magazine cover is not a big deal. But when you become the first Indian celebrity to grace the cover of a prestigious international Glamour Bulgaria (BG) magazine, it is not a small feat in itself.

When the beautiful and talented actress/model/designer Ishita Gupta got the opportunity to feature on the cover of the BG, she was on cloud nine because she knew how selective the magazine had been regarding their choice of celebrities they want to feature on their covers.

Before Ishita Gupta, global superstar Priyanka Chopra was the one who graced the cover of the globally popular magazine but it should be noted that Priyanka Chopra graced the Glamour UK magazine, hence overall Ishita Gupta is the second person to feature on the Magzine but she is the first to feature on the Bulgarian edition of the magazine.

One of the most glamorous and fashionable actresses/models/designers Ishita Gupta is not only looking smoking hot on the cover of the popular international magazine but her confidence and sense of achievement can also be gauged by her elegant appearance on the cover.

Ishita Gupta is a free-spirited actress/model/designer who wants to live her life to the fullest. Her sense of style and choice of clothes are very contemporary and represents a every modern girl, be it living in India or any other country of the planet.

Talking about her experience of shooting with the magazine Ishita Gupta says, "To be the only second Indian person to shoot for the cover of the magazine is quite an unforgettable experience for me. The cover photo on the magazine showcases my spirit to prove my worth and talent to the world. After watching myself on the cover of the magazine, I once again fell in love with myself."

One of the most charming personalities, Ishita Gupta was recently in news for her thoughtful purchase at the Freddie Mercury Auction. Ishita Gupta's father is a great fan of Freddie Mercury and always felt a deep connection for the musician's talent. Understanding her father's love and affection for Freddie Mercury, Ishita decided to acquire a piece of this musical history as a gift for her father and actively participated in the auction where she managed to secure a possession that held immense sentimental value. Through her act of love, Ishita Gupta celebrated her father's passion and also strengthened the bond they share.

Talking about the special acquisition for her father Ishita Gupta said, "My father's admiration for Freddie Mercury has been a constant source of inspiration for me. Witnessing his love for Freddie's music and the impact it had on his life, I felt compelled to fulfill his fan-like dream. This gift is a token of my gratitude for all the sacrifices he has made for our family and an embodiment of the love we share."

