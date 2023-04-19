Actress Rimi Dey Sarkar’s Badmash with Amit Saini touches 3.4 million record-breaking views!  

New Delhi (India), April 19: The stunning actress and dancer Rimi Dey Sarkar have been making waves in the entertainment industry with her latest collaboration with singer Amit Saini. The groovy Haryanvi number titled ‘Badmash’ has broken all records and crossed a whopping 3.4 million views, leaving fans in awe of her mesmerizing dance moves and emotive expressions.

Rimi has always had a passion for dance and has been exploring different styles to enhance her skills. Currently, she is training in Kathak, a classical Indian dance form, to take her artistry to the next level. Speaking about her love for the dance form, she said, “Kathak is like meditation to me. It requires dedication and hard work, but the grace it adds to your movements is unparalleled.”

But Rimi’s talent doesn’t end with a dance. She is an enthusiastic theatre artist and regularly performs with the Abhisha Theatre Group. According to her, theatre is like a school that prepares her for the challenges of the industry by teaching her how to receive instant feedback and learn from it. Her passion for the arts shines through in every performance, be it on stage or in front of the camera.

Hailing from West Bengal, Rimi has made a name for herself in the Punjabi and Haryanvi music video scene, collaborating with renowned artists such as LOC and Saisha Khan. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Jagga,’ a film that showcased her acting prowess and paved the way for more exciting projects.

Speaking about her upcoming film, a women-centric project that she is eagerly waiting to showcase her acting skills, Rimi said, “I am excited about the film and the opportunity to portray a character that represents strong women. I hope to do justice to the role and leave a lasting impact on the audience.”

With her dedication to honing her craft through dance, theatre, and yoga, Rimi is a true testament to the art of storytelling. Her growing popularity and impressive skills make it clear that she is here to stay and make a mark in the industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating what Rimi Dey Sarkar has planned for them in the future.

