Actress Ruchi Gujjar Launches Shree Ram Janhit Kalyan Foundation, Making a Mark in Social Welfare

New Delhi (India), January 2: Renowned Bollywood actress Ruchi Gujjar has taken a significant step towards contributing to society with the launch of the Shree Ram Janhit Kalyan Foundation, a non-governmental organization committed to serving various community needs.

Born in the scenic village of Mehara Gurjarwas in Khetri, district Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Ruchi Gujjar has not only captured the hearts of audiences with her versatile talent in the entertainment industry but is also making a profound impact through her philanthropic endeavors.

Shree Ram Janhit Kalyan Foundation, initiated by Ruchi Gujjar, is dedicated to uplifting the community in multifaceted ways. The foundation has actively supported students in their educational pursuits, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their academic growth. By providing scholarships and educational resources, the foundation aims to empower the youth and contribute to a brighter future.

In addition to its focus on education, the foundation has been instrumental in addressing cattle welfare by providing sustenance and care. Recognizing the importance of these animals in the agrarian society, the Shree Ram Janhit Kalyan Foundation aims to improve the well-being of cattle and support local farmers.

Furthermore, the foundation extends its reach to assist the underprivileged by providing food, shelter, and other essentials to those in need. Ruchi Gujjar, along with the dedicated team at Shree Ram Janhit Kalyan Foundation, has been actively involved in visiting and supporting old age homes, creating a positive impact on the lives of the elderly.

Ruchi Gujjar expressed her passion for contributing to society, saying, “I believe in using my platform to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Shree Ram Janhit Kalyan Foundation is a manifestation of that belief, and I am dedicated to creating a lasting impact on society through our various initiatives.”

The foundation’s commitment to social welfare has garnered widespread recognition, and Ruchi Gujjar’s efforts are being lauded by both the entertainment industry and the community at large. Shree Ram Janhit Kalyan Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, making a tangible difference in the lives of students, cattle, the poor, and the elderly.

