actyv.ai and Protiviti announce partnership to deliver sustainable business transformation and aid global expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (/BusinessWire India): Singapore-headquartered actyv.ai, a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has announced its association with Protiviti India, a global business consulting firm that focuses on technology, business process, risks and compliance. Through this partnership, Protiviti will provide its world-class solutions to power actyv.ai in its global expansion.

This alliance brings the deep skills of actyv.ai in product ideation and technology development together with Protiviti's strengths in supporting their clients through successful digital transformations.

Commenting on the associaition, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai, Raghunath Subraman, said, "Our partnership is a potent combination. With Protiviti's unparalleled expertise in orgsational change management as well as implementation excellence and our cutting-edge technology, we are in a unique position to enable enterprise customers to rapidly accelerate their digital transformation and revolutionise the entire supply chain ecosystem. Together, we will empower enterprises to drive growth, efficiency, and competitiveness."

Dhrubabrata Ghosh, Managing Director - Data & Digital Solutions, Protiviti said, "Our partnership with actyv.ai is timely and enables us to offer a proven AI solution option to our clients across a wide range of industries. Serving the entire value chain, actyv.ai brings together a complete ecosystem for large and small enterprises, while building large-scale operational efficiencies across their supply chain."

