Acuity Knowledge Partners Launches RFP Pulse to Help Asset Managers Win New Mandates

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11: Acuity Knowledge Partners' RFP Pulse, a managed digital solution is designed to transform how asset and wealth managers respond to RFPs (Requests for Proposals) and DDQs (Due Diligence Questionnaires). Already live with multiple clients, RFP Pulse is delivering measurable results, including 25-30% efficiency gains, reduced manual effort, and improved response quality.

Built specifically for financial services workflows, RFP Pulse combines generative AI, semantic search, and a structured content repository with Acuity's deep domain expertise and service layer. This format-agnostic solution automates and accelerates document ingestion, content retrieval, draft generation, and formatting across Word, Excel, and digital DDQ tools - dramatically reducing time and effort for client teams.

"We are extremely pleased with the developments achieved through RFP Pulse, an innovative tool that integrates Generative AI with human expertise to enhance productivity and collaboration," said Sailaja Devireddy, Global Head of Financial Marketing Services at Acuity Knowledge Partners. "We have drawn on Acuity's extensive experience supporting over 70 financial institutions and 250+ RFP specialists, whose insights have been crucial in developing the transformative capabilities offered by RFP Pulse."

"RFP Pulse is the result of our strong delivery capabilities and domain expertise in asset management," said Chanakya Dissanayake, Head of Delivery Strategic Initiatives (Asset Management) at Acuity Knowledge Partners. "By automating every stage of the RFP and DDQ process, we're helping firms enhance productivity and maintain top-tier quality."

RFP Pulse has already demonstrated significant impact in live client deployments, including a 70% reduction in time to retrieve responses and over 80-85% accuracy in initial drafts. Clients are experiencing measurable efficiency gains and bandwidth savings, making it a trusted solution for top-tier global asset managers.

"With RFP Pulse, we're redefining what efficiency and quality look like for asset and wealth managers," said Jon O'Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of Acuity Knowledge Partners. "It's a key step forward in our mission to deliver scalable, intelligent solutions that help financial services firms work smarter and stay ahead of the curve."

To learn more about RFP Pulse, visit https://www.acuitykp.com/beat/rfp-pulse/.

