Acuvon Consulting Hosts Successful AcuWar Business Case Study Competition with 500+ Students from Leading Business Institutes

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10: As part of its ongoing engagement with young talents, Acuvon India recently hosted a national B-school level Case Study Competition, AcuWar to bring together and encourage bright minds from prominent business schools to put their skill into action. This competition empowered students with a business problem based on real-world challenges faced by businesses and allowed them to demonstrate their strategic, innovative, and analytical abilities.

The case competition attracted around 500 students from top institutes. Leading Business Schools like SPJIMR, IIM Mumbai, XLRI, MDI, and DMS IIT Delhi participated in the competition this year.

The national and college-level winners were selected from more than 120 exciting and innovative team entries. The Case Study Competition's national winner was the team from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR).

The competition is meticulously created for management students to familiarise them with real-world business problems and display leadership while applying their knowledge to redefine solutions for a better tomorrow.

Additionally, the winners of the college and national rounds received outstanding prizes and vouchers in recognition of their innovative strategies and creative ideas. Each of the winning college teams received INR 25,000 in cash, while SPJIMR, the national winner, received INR 100,000.

Acuvon, a leading consulting firm known for its client-focused approach, has continually interacted with talent on campus over the years, and this year, with a wide range of activities such as guest lectures by Senior Leaders and live product events, it increased its reach to the Millennials.

Sandeep Uppal, Founder and Managing Partner at Acuvon Consulting said, "At Acuvon, our endeavour has always been to create value for our clients through our team of consultants who bring in-depth industry experience and knowledge.

The idea behind launching AcuWar is to bridge the gap between industry and academia where some of the brightest young minds come get to solve real world business problems and I am glad the first edition of AcuWar proved to be such a success."

Acuvon is a leading consulting firm that specialises in developing and implementing value-creation programs for sustained growth and profitability for organisations. The firm deploys innovative yet customised solutions enriched with industrial and functional expertise. Acuvon has helped leading organisations in the Middle East attain market leadership, cementing its impact on their success. At Acuvon, the team of experts consistently focus on stakeholder value creation-employing bespoke strategies spanning from process optimization to digital transformation and change management.

