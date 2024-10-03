ACwO Launches Their First-Ever Original 1.45" Smart Touch Display Earbuds

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: In an era where connectivity, convenience, and immersive audio experiences are of huge importance, ACwO, a rapidly growing D2C consumer-tech brand, proudly unveils its latest innovation: the DwOTS Touch. This cutting-edge earbud is designed to push the boundaries of conventional audio technology with its unique Smart Touch Display, offering a new level of user interaction and control.

The DwOTS Touch redefines what TWS earbuds can offer, introducing a unique Smart Touch Display that allows users to control various functions directly from the earbuds case. With just a touch, users can navigate through music tracks, answer/hang-up calls, adjust volume, toggle between ANC and Transparency modes, switch EQ modes, and even find their earphones - all without reaching for their phones. This innovative feature makes the DwOTS Touch the ultimate companion for those seeking convenience and cutting-edge technology.

Equipped with 13mm Bass Boom X™ Drivers and 3D Spatial Audio, the DwOTS Touch delivers deep, powerful bass and clear, balanced sound across all frequencies. Combined with Advanced Binaural Technology, these earbuds offer a truly immersive and realistic soundstage. The device also features intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 32dB, providing a distraction-free listening experience. The Transparency Mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when necessary, making it perfect for commuting or outdoor activities.

The earbuds are equipped with AI-Noise Cancellation Technology and multiple microphones, which work together to filter out background noise, delivering crystal-clear call quality. This makes them an excellent choice for individuals who rely on high-quality communication throughout the day. Gamers and movie lovers will appreciate the DwOTS TOUCH's 45ms ultra-low latency, enabled by the latest and most advanced Bluetooth V5.4 technology. This ensures a seamless, lag-free experience whether you're playing games or watching your favorite movies. The Hall Switch technology provides quick and stable connectivity, while the IPX5 water and sweat resistance makes the DwOTS Touch ideal for active lifestyles.

Despite all these features, the DwOTS Touch packs an impressive 50 hours of total playtime, ensuring that your music and calls continue without interruption. Fast-charging support means you can quickly recharge the earbuds and get back to enjoying your favorite audio content in no time. With its sleek matte finish design and premium build quality, the DwOTS Touch is more than just a pair of earbuds - it's a lifestyle accessory. The device's intuitive Voice Assistant support allows users to manage tasks, access information, and control their devices hands-free, making it an ideal companion for busy, on-the-go individuals.

The DwOTS Touch is exclusively available on acwo.com and other e-commerce platforms in Golden Black and Platinum White.

Focused on offering creative and first-in-category disruptive products, ACwO was launched as a D2C brand with a wide range of TWS products that enhance lifestyles.

About ACwO

ACwO is a Proudly Made-in-India consumer tech brand specializing in the hearable and wearable sector. Our brand's promise extends beyond innovation, emphasizing a dedicated commitment to understanding consumers' lifestyles and seamlessly integrating our products into their daily lives. With our game-changing technology, mind-blowing design, portfolio of trademarked features, and uncompromising quality, ACwO stands out in the rapidly expanding market. Launched as a digital-first brand, ACwO is available on its direct-to-consumer platform and will soon be accessible on leading e-commerce platforms in India.

Explore more at www.acwo.com

