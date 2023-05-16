Ad Astra report highlights boom in job opportunities in Indian Electric Vehicle market

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ad Astra Consultants, a leading talent solution firm, has published a new report analysing the job opportunities in the Indian Electric Vehicle (EV) market. The report highlights valuable insights for businesses and professionals seeking to understand the rapidly evolving EV landscape in India.

Key sectors within the EV ecosystem that are generating employment opportunities include manufacturing, charging infrastructure, automobile servicing, and specialised roles such as EV technicians, battery recycling experts, and software developers. The increasing electrification of the two-wheeler market is expected to make up over 80% of the overall two-wheeler market by 2030. The report combines a comprehensive analysis of various job profiles in the EV industry, covering roles in research and development, design and development, manufacturing, maintenance, and infrastructure development. It also highlights the multidisciplinary nature of the EV domain and the demand for professionals with expertise in various engineering fields.

The report discusses the growth of the EV market, with the Indian market size expected to reach USD 113.99 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 66.52%. This significant expansion is driven by government support, increasing environmental awareness, and technological advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure.

Nirupama V.G., Founder and Managing Director of Ad Astra Consultants, said, "The Indian Electric Vehicle industry presents a significant growth opportunity for both businesses and professionals. Our report aims to provide valuable insights and guidance to those looking to invest in this burgeoning market or pursue a career in the EV domain. As the industry continues to evolve, we believe that the demand for skilled professionals across various disciplines will only increase, making it an exciting time for job seekers and employers alike."

Ad Astra Consultants is a fast-growing, professionally managed HR Services firm, providing bespoke HR solutions to clients ranging from multinational corporations to emerging growth companies. With a strong team of over 180 members spread across five locations worldwide, the organisation specialises in Executive Search, Recruitment, Staffing, HR Consulting, and RPO solutions. Ranked among the "Top 5 Most Promising HR Recruitment Companies in India" by SiliconIndia, Ad Astra is recognised for its innovative, customer-friendly best practices, blending global resources and expertise to meet clients' talent demands.

For more information or to download the report, visit the website at www.adastraconsultants.com/research-report.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor