Ad veteran Raj Kamble receives highest honour at Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Raj Kamble, the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Famous Innovations, has been awarded one of the highest individual honours at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2025. He has been named "Agency Head & Growth Leader of the Year". This marks Raj's fourth win, making him the only independent agency head to receive this honour, with past winners including industry stalwarts such as Piyush Pandey, Prasoon Joshi and Ashish Bhasin.

This recognition places Kamble among India's most influential advertising leaders. The award celebrates leaders who build strong agencies, deliver business-impacting work for brands, and set high standards for creativity and growth.

Over the past few years, under Kamble's leadership, Famous Innovations has grown from an independent challenger agency into one of India's most awarded and respected creative companies, partnering with leading Indian and global brands across categories. The Agency Head & Growth Leader honour recognises not just creative excellence, but also business growth, culture building and long-term vision.

Commenting on the win, Raj said, "This award is special because it recognises both creativity and growth. To be mentioned in the same breath as legends like Piyush Pandey is humbling. This win truly belongs to the team at Famous, our clients who trust us, and everyone who has believed in an independent, Indian-born agency's ability to compete at a global level."'

The Campaign Agency of the Year Awards recognise agencies and leaders who are shaping the business of creativity and marketing across Asia. Kamble's win is a strong endorsement of Famous Innovations' momentum as an independent agency that has consistently punched above its weight.

About Raj Kamble:

Raj Kamble is the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Famous Innovations, one of India's most respected independent creative agencies. A Mumbai native and alumnus of Sir JJ School of Applied Art, Raj has built a global career across Mumbai, London and New York with leading agencies such as Lowe, BBH and BBDO. Over the years, he has worked on iconic brands including Stella Artois, Unilever, Nestle, Gillette, Google Chrome and Diageo.

With more than 150 international awards to his name across Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Clio, ANDY, ADFEST and ADC, Raj is widely recognised as one of India's foremost creative voices. He has served on prestigious juries at Cannes Lions, One Show and ADFEST. Beyond advertising, Raj runs Miami Ad School in India and serves on the Board of Governors at IIM Kozhikode, contributing actively to the future of creative education and leadership.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor