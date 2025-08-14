Adama India launches "Custodia Prime" - a new fungicide developed with exclusive Micronv Technology, in the gracious presence of farmers and retailers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: The launch event was held in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh and Sindhanur, Raichur District, Karnataka, marking its official entry into the market in both states with remarkable participation and success.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao, Marketing Head of Adama India, explained the future importance of Formulation Mastery Technology. He stated that, when new ideas meet new technology, a golden future emerges. Micronv Technology in Custodia prime is designed to penetrate deeper and spread more extensively within plants. This unique feature makes Custodia Prime highly effective. Its particle size is extremely fine and small, ensuring better absorption by plants.

Ms. Shanti Latha, Fungicide Portfolio Head, elaborated on the benefits of the newly launched Custodia Prime. She stated that Micronv Technology is exclusive to Adama. Due to its unique formulation, plant growth is greatly enhanced, controlling fungal infections, keeping plants healthy, and improving crop quality and yield.

With its micronized particles, Custodia Prime ensures better penetration into leaves, making it more potent and long-lasting. It is effective at all stages of fungal infection, provides long-term disease resistance management, and improves both quality and yield of crops. Custodia Prime doesn't just kill fungus it nourishes crops for better harvests.

The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from Adama company representatives, hundreds of farmers, and dealers.

About Adama India

Adama India is one of the leading company in the Indian agrochemical industry. Adama started its operations in India in 2009 and has achieved remarkable growth over the past 15 years. With a wide portfolio that includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and bio-stimulants, Adama helps farmers protect their crops with effective products, ensuring desirable yields.

For more information visit website https://www.adama.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor