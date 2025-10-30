Adani Airports partners with AIONOS to deploy agentic AI solutions

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited and India's largest operator of Public Private Partnership airports, today announced a strategic partnership with AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company and global leader in enterprise AI, to deploy a multi-lingual, omni-channel agentic AI solution that will transform the conventional passenger help desk experience.

The new platform will deliver consistent, personalised engagement across all channels at Adani Airports, connecting with travellers in their preferred languages like never before.

AIONOS' proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate M, combines domain-led Conversational AI and automation to enable seamless interactions with customers and employees via voice, chat, web, and mobile.

The AI-driven solution will act as a 24*7 intelligent concierge, helping travellers access flight updates, gate information, baggage status, directions & airport services in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects.

Unified orchestration across channels ensures context-aware, consistent experiences, boosting passenger satisfaction and slashing service turnaround times.

This initiative advances AAHL's digital transformation strategy, centred on convenience, comfort, personalisation, and innovation. By redefining passenger journeys, AAHL aims to evolve its airports into holistic lifestyle destinations while setting global benchmarks in operational excellence.

Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, said, "At AAHL, we are redefining the airport experience through intelligent, digital-first innovations that turn travel anxiety into excitement. Our partnership with AIONOS is a pivotal step in delivering seamless, personalised journeys. Combined with in-house solutions like Aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport in a Box, we are creating a connected ecosystem that drives efficiency, inclusivity, and sets new benchmarks for smart, sustainable, future-ready airports in India."

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman, AIONOS, said, "We are thrilled to partner with AAHL on this transformative journey. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to leveraging advanced technology for exceptional customer experiences."

"At AIONOS, we empower enterprises to thrive in the digital age with innovative, strategic solutions.This pioneering partnership underscores AAHL's leadership in digital innovation, elevating passenger experience through cutting edge AI. By enhancing operational efficiency, inclusivity, and personalization, AAHL strengthens its position as a forward-thinking leader in aviation delivering seamless support at every touchpoint, today and beyond," he added.

