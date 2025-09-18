Adani Cement creates World Record for largest raft foundation for religious infrastructure

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 18 : Adani Cement, along with its Group associate M/s PSP Infra, has accomplished a historic engineering feat at Umiya Dham near Ahmedabad, completing the world's largest religious temple raft foundation casting.

The company in a statement on Thursday stated that this record-breaking execution showcases Adani Cement's unique ability to combine logistical scale, technical precision, and sustainability innovation.

This monumental feat was achieved over an uninterrupted 54-hour operation using 24,100 cubic metres (M3) of ECOMaxX M45 grade low-carbon concrete, a proprietary sustainable mix developed by Adani Cement and setting new benchmarks.

This was enabled using 26 strategically located Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) plants, 285+ transit mixers operating in a synchronized logistics network, 3,600 tonnes of high-performance cement and over 600 skilled workers and technical experts working in shifts over three days.

The entire operation was meticulously planned to ensure continuous pouring without cold joints, maintaining optimal temperature control and mix consistency throughout the process.

The use of ECOMaxX concrete significantly reduced the carbon footprint of the project, aligning with Adani Cement's commitment to green construction practices.

Vinod Bahety, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group, said: "Umiya Dham is set to become an iconic spiritual landmark, spanning 60 acres and representing an investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore. This project is not just about setting world records - it embodies the quality, scale, speed, and purpose that defines Adani Cement. As our Chairman believes, these are not just engineering feats, but bridges between devotion and modern infrastructure. The successful raft casting at Umiya Dham is a living testament to this philosophy: where faith drives innovation, and innovation uplifts entire communities. When we unite innovation, people, and sustainable materials, we create solutions that endure for generations and set new global benchmarks. Our ECOMaxX low carbon concrete has enabled the structure to reduce its carbon emissions by 60 per cent, underscoring our commitment to sustainability and excellence."

R.P. Patel, President, Vishv Umiya Foundation, said, "This world-record foundation of Jagat Janani Maa Umiya (Parvati) temple is a proud moment for India's cultural and engineering heritage. Adani Cement's proven expertise in mega-project execution made them our natural partner."

The raft foundation for the upcoming world's tallest temple, measuring 450 ft x 400 ft x 8 ft, will support 1,551 Dharma Stambhs for the 504 ft tall Jagat Janani Maa Umiya Temple, envisioned as the spiritual nucleus of a vast social and cultural campus in Jaspur.

The ECOMaxX M45 concrete mix incorporates 66 per cent Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM), resulting in carbon footprint reduction by 60 per cent. Proprietary Coolcrete formulation, maintained placement temperatures below 28 degrees Celsius, minimising thermal stress.

Thermocouples embedded in the structure continue to monitor temperature and durability in real time.

Witnessed by over 1,000 attendees on-site as well as more than 10,000 online, this accomplishment underlines Adani Cement's growing role in shaping India's engineering and spiritual milestones.

Reinforcing a legacy of landmark projects, Adani Cement continues to play a pivotal role in India's infrastructure and realty landscape. From iconic structures like the World One Tower to engineering marvels such as the Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, the company now extends its expertise to spiritual infrastructure with the Umiya Dham Temple.

This achievement not only reflects Adani Cement's technical prowess but also its dedication to sustainable development and cultural heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor