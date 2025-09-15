Adani Cement launches 'FutureX' to bridge classrooms with real-world innovation aims to forge India's next-gen leaders

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] September 15 : On Engineer's Day, Adani Cement, the world's ninth largest building materials and solutions company and part of the diversified Adani Group portfolio, announced the launch of 'Adani Cement FutureX'.

As per company it is a nationwide academia, industry engagement programme aimed at connecting classrooms with real-world infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

The launch of Adani Cement FutureX comes as a timely, industry-led solution to build a future-ready workforce aligned with the Government's Yogya Bharat Mission and the Ministry of Education's efforts to address employability and entrepreneurship skill gaps.

The initiative also aims to capitalise on India's demographic dividend and provide human capital for the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

It is designed as a continuum, from curiosity to careers, the initiative will engage with 100+ premier engineering institutions including IITs, NITs, and leading private and state colleges, as well as 100+ schools across 100+ cities.

The idea is to ensure that India's demographic dividend transforms into a skilled force ready for nation-building.

Vinod Bahety, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group, said "Adani Cement FutureX is our commitment to India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. While the Government is shaping the Yogya Bharat Mission to empower youth with employability and entrepreneurial skills, our initiative complements this effort by creating real-world learning bridges across schools and campuses. From Smart Cement Labs to robotics, AI-enabled innovation, decarbonisation research, and career pathways, we are ensuring that India's young talent is not only employable but also entrepreneurial".

He further added "The power of youth is the driving force behind Viksit Bharat, and we strongly believe in 'Padhega India toh Badhega India'. While cement builds the nation's infrastructure, FutureX will help build the aspirations and capabilities of GenZ India, aligning talent, innovation and responsibility to fuel our country's growth."

The company also shared that the programme will offer multiple benefits to students and faculty. The Adani Cement Smart Lab will feature a live cement manufacturing model with a mini rotary kiln, providing hands-on demonstrations on chemistry, robotics, and use of Artificial Intelligence in real life.

STEM & Beyond Learning Activations will introduce students to nanomaterials, R&D on advanced building material solutions, and EV equipment used within plants. Field visits will provide experiential immersion at Adani Cement's R&D centre in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, and at world-class plants across India.

Knowledge sessions will include expert-led talks, workshops on innovation, and practical insights from Adani Cement's leadership covering finance, marketing, and sustainability.

Students and faculty will also benefit from collaborative research opportunities in decarbonisation, circularity, and process optimisation, with pathways for IP co-development.

Career-oriented initiatives include internships, live projects, and pre-placement interview opportunities for high-performing students. Youth engagement activities will feature quizzes, hackathons, brand campaigns, and digital initiatives under the banner #BuildWithAdani.

The programme also includes a knowledge partnership with the Indian Concrete Journal (ICJ), bringing frontier research to campuses and showcasing student and faculty work in construction materials.

Echoing Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's vision of Temples of Education and Karma Shiksha, and his call to students as "the new freedom fighters of Bharat", the initiative reflects one of the largest academia-industry collaborations in the country's building materials sector.

As per the company statement, Adani Cement already nurtures over 1,500 Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) and Diploma Engineer Trainees (DETs) and runs advanced leadership programmes with robotics, simulators, and AI. With FutureX, the company aims to strengthen the foundation for capability building, innovation, and nation-building in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor