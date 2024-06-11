Adani Defence and Aerospace inks cooperation agreement with UAE-based EDGE Group

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 11 : Adani Defence and Aerospace has signed a cooperation agreement with UAE-based EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups.

As per an official joint press release issued on Tuesday, the agreement aims to establish a platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective products and cater to consumers world over.

This includes evaluating cooperation across EDGE's and Adani's core product domains, including missiles and weapons covering airborne, surface, infantry, ammunition, and air defence products, platforms and systems covering unmanned aerial systems (UAS), loitering munitions, counter drone systems, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), as well as electronic warfare (EW) and cyber technologies.

"It is a reflection of our shared vision to fortify our nation's capabilities by not just delivering cutting-edge solutions for the two countries but also setting new benchmarks in the global defence landscape," Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence and Aerospace.

The agreement will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE; the setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets, but also Southeast Asian and wider global markets.

"Our agreement with Adani Defence & Aerospace, represents a significant milestone, strengthening our ties within India's defence industry, and underscoring our mutual commitment to advancing UAE-India military ties," said Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edge Group.

"This agreement reflects our dedication to bringing our customers the most advanced and sophisticated products to the market, while taking advantage of the global export potential including critical UAE-grown technology."

Adani Defence and Aerospace is a part of the larger Adani Group.

