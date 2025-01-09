Adani Education Adopts The Mind Sync Curriculum and Mental Health Education Inc. Program to Bridge the Mental Health Education Gap in India

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9: Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad, took a transformative step towards revolutionizing education by implementing India's first Mental Health Education program, developed by The Mind Sync Kids. This initiative, which trains educators to identify and address the mental well-being of students, marks a monumental shift in the approach to student wellness in India.

The Mind Sync Kids program involves timely assessments, including the recently conducted Self-Awareness Assessment, which measured students' progress in understanding emotions, strengths, self-esteem, and stress management. Covering Grades 6-9, the assessment evaluated both theoretical and practical skills, with clear competency cut-off scores. Students excelled across all grades, with 100% clearing the assessment. For instance, Grade 8 students achieved an average score of 14.14, showcasing their ability to identify emotions, understand self-esteem, and adopt healthy habits.

Before the assessments, an eight-day intensive teacher training program was conducted to prepare educators to deliver this research-proven curriculum effectively. Led by Falak Kazi, Curriculum and Training Director, the training transformed educators into certified mental health educators. This certification ensures that teachers are equipped to implement The Mind Sync Kids program in their classrooms, fostering emotional intelligence and holistic development in students. The training concluded with a certification ceremony, where educators celebrated their readiness to create emotionally intelligent classrooms.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. George Thomas, Director of Education at Adani Foundation, this program became a reality. Mr. Mehul Bharatia, as a channel partner, played a key role in facilitating the program and supporting educators during the certification ceremony, marking a significant step toward prioritising mental well-being in education.

The program spearheaded by Dr. Shivam Dubey, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, and Manas Dubey, the Director and Founder of The Mind Sync Kids has a curriculum based on extensive research in emotional intelligence and mental wellness, designed to be implemented in schools. The impact of this initiative extends far beyond the classroom, as it addresses the urgent need for emotional literacy and mental health education for young minds.

Dr. Shilpa Indoria, Principal of Adani Vidya Mandir, shared her thoughts on the importance of mental health education, saying, "The Mind Sync program at Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad is a positive mental health initiative designed to nurture emotional well-being and resilience among students. She further emphasized the program's unique approach, saying "In an era dominated by technology, where social media sets unrealistic standards and tolerance levels are dwindling, this program emphasizes mindfulness, empathy, and self-awareness. By integrating activities that promote mental clarity and emotional balance, The Mind Sync equips students to manage stress, build meaningful relationships, and maintain a grounded sense of identity. It highlights the importance of prioritizing mental health in a world where being 'hip and happening' often overshadows the value of inner peace and genuine connections."

The importance of mental health in schools has also been recognized at the highest levels of policy-making. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Ministry of Education have underscored the significance of prioritizing mental health and well-being among school-going students. The NEP 2020 policy, which is built on intensive research in schools, identifies several issues that are prevalent among students today, such as anxiety, body image concerns, lack of concentration, inadequate social support and many more. The findings of these surveys have led to concrete recommendations, emphasizing that mental health should no longer be seen as a separate concern but integrated into the very fabric of the school curriculum.

The recommendations by them emphasize on integrating emotional literacy into the curriculum and prioritizing students' emotional well-being. Building vocabulary among children to understand, express, and manage their emotions effectively, fostering essential life skills. Teachers to be trained and urged to go beyond academics, becoming mental health educators trained to address students' emotional needs. Timely assessments of children to ensure their holistic development.

The success of this program at Adani Vidya Mandir is a clear indication of the critical need for mental health education in schools. As more schools recognize the importance of addressing mental health and emotional well-being, initiatives like The Mind Sync Kids are setting the standard for future educational reforms. The integration of mental health education within the school system is not just an optionit is a necessity for the holistic development of children. Through such initiatives, The Mind Sync is building a foundation for a future where children are not only academically competent but emotionally resilient, socially aware, and prepared to face the challenges of life with confidence. The work being done today by The Mind Sync Kids and Adani Vidya Mandir is setting the stage for a revolution in education one that prioritizes the mental and emotional well-being of students as much as their intellectual development.

With initiatives like this, The Mind Sync Kids we will be able to empower educators and support students for more healthier, resilient future.

For more information on their mental health programs, visit www.themindsynckids.in.

