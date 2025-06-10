Adani Electricity fortifies Mumbai for monsoon with enhanced disaster response initiatives

Mumbai, June 10 Adani Electricity, the leading electricity distribution company here, on Tuesday said it has proactively enhanced its disaster management readiness in preparation for the monsoon season, aiming to safeguard its 3.15 million customers from potential disruptions.

To address any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon, Adani Electricity has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC). This pivotal hub will orchestrate response efforts and operate round-the-clock, ensuring swift action and communication throughout the monsoon period.

"Seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been strategically deployed across the distribution network. These teams are equipped with comprehensive response, recovery, and restoration plans specifically tailored for the challenges posed by the monsoon season," the company said in a statement.

To monitor rising water levels, 98 advanced water level sensors are now integrated with the Advanced Distribution Management System at critical locations. This setup enhances the ability to pre-empt and respond to flood-related electrical issues.

"Our team is fully prepared to address supply-related challenges during the monsoon season," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson. "With the support of our Quick Response Teams and the Central Disaster Management team, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our consumers and maintaining a reliable power supply,” the spokesperson added.

The CDCC will leverage state-of-the-art satellite and wireless technologies, including walkie-talkies and remote devices, to maintain uninterrupted communication across departments and with external authorities. This infrastructure ensures minimal downtime and efficient incident management.

Ahead of the rains, Adani Electricity has conducted extensive pre-monsoon inspections and maintenance. Equipment in low-lying areas has been elevated to prevent water damage. Essential materials, emergency vehicles, diesel generators, and dewatering pumps are strategically positioned to tackle any emergency swiftly.

Adani Electricity is also actively conducting safety awareness sessions throughout its supply area to educate consumers on electrical safety during the monsoon.

Residents can reach out for assistance via various platforms, like the 24/7 Toll-Free Helpline 19122, via WhatsApp (send "Power " to 9594519122 for updates), and the CDCC to directly report emergencies to 022-50549111 or 022-50547225.

"Access our website, mobile app, and social media channels for real-time updates and support," said the company.

