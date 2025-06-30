Adani Electricity observes National Electrical Safety Week

Mumbai, June 30 Adani Electricity on Monday said it is observing National Electrical Safety Week across its divisions and supply area from June 26 to July 2.

During this week, various electrical safety-related educational workshops and programmes are being organised for employees and customers, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, Adani Electricity, in association with Adani Foundation, is also organising electrical safety workshops in BMC schools.

In April, in a bid to promote fire prevention, Adani Electricity observed ‘Fire Service Week’, throughout its power distribution area.

During the week, various fire safety workshops were organised for Adani Electricity's power warriors. The theme for this year was "Unite to Ignite, a Fire Safe India," emphasising the significance of community involvement, education, preparedness and innovations in fire safety.

In March, Adani Electricity observed the 'National Safety Week 2025', maintaining high safety standards as India progresses towards development.

The objective was to raise awareness and encourage the adoption of safety measures across its power distribution area and various work sites, according to Adani Electricity, which is the leading power distribution company serving over three million customers in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity has proactively enhanced its disaster management readiness in preparation for the monsoon season, aiming to safeguard its 3.15 million customers from potential disruptions.

To address any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon, Adani Electricity has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC). This pivotal hub will orchestrate response efforts and operate round-the-clock, ensuring swift action and communication throughout the monsoon period.

"Seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been strategically deployed across the distribution network. These teams are equipped with comprehensive response, recovery, and restoration plans specifically tailored for the challenges posed by the monsoon season," the company said in a statement.

To monitor rising water levels, 98 advanced water level sensors are now integrated with the Advanced Distribution Management System at critical locations. This setup enhances the ability to pre-empt and respond to flood-related electrical issues.

