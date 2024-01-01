Adani Energy Solutions bags Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Adani Energy Solutions was honoured with the 'Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023' under the 'Best Overall Sustainable Performance' category by the World Sustainability Congress in Mauritius.

The award recognised Adani Energy Solutions, India's largest private transmission and distribution company, and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio's commitment to sustainable practices and its major contributions to a greener future as a leading innovator in the power sector.

The Global Sustainability Leadership Award is given annually to organisations that demonstrate outstanding leadership in sustainability. The award committee recognised the Adani company for its innovative solutions, commitment to reducing environmental impact, and dedication to promoting sustainable practices.

World Sustainability is a not-for-profit organisation advocating for sustainable leadership.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director of Adani Energy Solutions.

"This recognition validates our efforts in driving sustainability and motivates us to continue our work towards a greener and more sustainable future."

Last week, Adani Energy Solutions Limited said it received the letter of intent (LoI) for the acquisition of Halvad Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL). Halvad Transmission Ltd, a special-purpose vehicle, was set up by PFCCL to evacuate 7 gigawatts of renewable energy from the Khavda renewable energy park.

AESL said it acquired it through a tariff-based competitive bidding process and will commission it in 24 months on BOOM (Build, Own, Operate, and Maintain) basis. The world's largest renewable energy park, with a generation capacity of 30,000 megawatt of green energy, is coming up at Khavda, Gujarat.

The Halvad transmission line, part of national grid, will help evacuate 7 gigawatt of renewable energy by connecting Khavda to Halvad, also in Gujarat.AESL will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to build, own, operate and maintain the over 301 km (656 ckm) transmission project for a period of 35 years.

AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 20,518 ckm and 53,161 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor