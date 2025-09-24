Adani Energy Solutions certified as ‘Zero-Waste to Landfill’ organisation

Ahmedabad, Sep 24 Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said that all its operational sites and corporate headquarter have been certified ‘Zero-Waste-to-Landfill’ (ZWL) by Intertek, a leading global total quality assurance provider.

The company achieved 100 per cent diversion rate and zero per cent landfill waste.

"Zero waste to landfill" means diverting at least 90 per cent of waste from landfills, primarily through reduction, reuse, recycling, and recovery, said the company.

“It's a waste management policy focusing on conserving resources by keeping them in use for as long as possible, ultimately reducing the need for new virgin materials and minimizing environmental impact,” said Adani Energy Solutions.

This milestone marks a significant achievement in AESL’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) journey, which began in FY21 with the vision of positioning itself among the “Top 10 Electric Utility Companies globally in ESG benchmarking”.

Over the last three years, the company achieved impressive diversion rates of 99.87 per cent, 99.88 per cent, and 99.99 per cent, respectively, making it India’s first transmission company to maintain over 99 per cent diversion for three consecutive years.

This year too, AESL is the only transmission utility to reach the golden figure of 100 per cent.

AESL’s operational sites are spread across 54 locations in 16 states. Many of these locations are in remote and inhospitable areas, thereby making the ZWL status a challenging one.

This achievement is a testament to the company’s strong ESG commitment, which marries operational excellence with sustainability.

AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 26,696 ckm and 93,236 MVA transformation capacity.

In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ. AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India’s leading smart metering integrator with an order book of over 22.8 million meters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor