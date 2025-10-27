Adani Energy Solutions clocks robust revenue growth in April-Sep, adjusted PAT up 42 pc

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Monday reported robust growth of 16 per cent (year-on-year) in total income at Rs 13,793 crore in the first half this fiscal (H1 FY26) and 6 per cent (on-year) to Rs 6,767 crore in Q2 FY26, backed by stable operating performance and SCA income due to higher capex.

Adjusted PAT in H1 FY26 increased by 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,096 crore, resulting from a double-digit EBITDA growth and supported by flat depreciation and a marginal increase in interest outgo YoY.

The Q2 FY26 Adjusted PAT was up 21 per cent (year-on-year) at Rs 557 crore, owing to a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of Rs 314 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA during the first half of this fiscal (H1 FY26) increased by 13 per cent to a record high of Rs 4,144 crore and to Rs 2,126 crore in Q2 FY26, up 12 per cent YoY, driven by steady performance in the transmission and distribution segment and rising contribution from the smart metering business segment, the Adani Group company said in an exchange filing.

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter. The effective on-ground execution and focused O&M are enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth and taking us a step closer towards the completion of our locked-in projects across our business segments,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

During the first half, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved an industry-leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation and touched 74 lakh meter installation mark, which is the highest in the country by any player.

"In terms of growth outlook, the sector continues to offer significant growth opportunities due to focused energy transition backed by regulatory stability and reforms. We anticipate a significant increase in AESL’s capex roll-out across all core segments and expect strong momentum in the bid activity during the rest of the year," Patel noted.

Moreover, the cash profit of Rs 2,212 crore in H1 FY26 and Rs 1,167 crore in Q2 FY26 grew by 14 per cent each, according to the company.

The company reported strong operational parameters during the quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.6 per cent. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 30 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting the superior O&M practices in place.

With recent wins, the company’s aggregate transmission under construction pipeline stands at Rs 60,004 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor