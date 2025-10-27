Adani Energy Solutions posts strong H1 FY26 results, EBITDA rises 13% to Rs 4,144 crore

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 27 : Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), part of the Adani group and India's largest private power transmission and distribution company, on Monday announced what it described as a robust financial and operational performance for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

In a statement, the company said its total income rose 16.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13,793 crore in the first half of FY26, while income for the second quarter stood at Rs 6,767 crore, up 6.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. The growth, it said, was supported by stable operating performance and SCA income due to higher capex.

AESL reported that its EBITDA increased 13.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,144 crore in H1 FY26, while it stood at Rs 2,126 crore in Q2 FY26, up 12.4 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew 34.1 per cent to Rs 1,404 crore in the first half and 25.4 per cent to Rs 745 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company announced an Adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,096 crore in the first half, a 42.6 per cent increase year-on-year, while Adjusted PAT for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 557 crore, up 21.2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

Commenting on the performance, Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, said, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter. The effective on-ground execution & focused O&M is enabling consistent progress on the project capex growth and taking us a step closer towards the completion of our locked-in projects across our business segments."

He added, "During the first half, the company made strides to commission three new transmission lines and achieved industry leading daily run-rate in terms of smart meters installation and touched 74 lakh meter installation mark which is highest in the country by any player." Patel said the sector continues to offer "significant growth opportunities due to focused energy transition backed by regulatory stability and reforms."

The company's capex for the first half of FY26 stood at Rs 5,976 crore, a 1.36 times increase over Rs 4,400 crore in the same period of FY25. AESL said it commissioned three transmission projects during the period, Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station-1 (KPS-1) and Sangod Transmission.

On its smart metering business, AESL said it installed 42.4 lakh new meters in H1 FY26, taking total installations to 73.7 lakh. The company said it is on track to surpass 1 crore cumulative smart meters by the end of FY26.

AESL highlighted a strong business pipeline, saying, "With recent wins, the company's aggregate transmission under construction pipeline stands at Rs 60,004 crore and smart metering order book of 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore." It added that the near-term tendering pipeline in transmission is valued at around Rs 96,000 crore.

AESL also reported an average transmission system availability of over 99.6 per cent in Q2, and said distribution loss fell to 4.36 per cent in Mumbai in the second quarter. The company continues to diversify across transmission, distribution, smart metering and is revolutionizing the way energy is delivered, the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor