Adani Energy Solutions wins CII's 'Climate Action CAP 2.0 Award 2023'

Ahmedabad, March 16 Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has won the coveted 'Climate Action CAP 2.0 Award for 2023' from top industry body the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the 'Resilient category', the company said on Saturday.

The 'Resilient category' recognises the company's significant strides in resilience and adaptability, marking a notable improvement from last year's achievement in the 'Oriented category'.

"We are delighted to receive this recognition from the CII. This award is a testament to our commitment to futuristic sustainable practices and our dedication to tackling climate challenges," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL, in a statement.

The award is a testament to AESL's commitment to continuous improvement and resilience in the face of challenges.

The 'CAP 2.0' awards have been instituted by the CII to recognise meaningful corporate actions on climate change and promote the integration of such actions into organisational business models and processes.

The 'CAP 2.0' awards in 2023 recognised companies based on their maturity level in three main categories -- resilient, oriented and committed.

This year, AESL stood out among its peers for its resilience.

The award aims at driving industry to contract climate risk, exploit market opportunities and become climate resilient.

AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 17 states and a cumulative transmission network of 20,400 ckm (circuit km) and 54,600 MVA (megavolt-ampere) transformation capacity.

