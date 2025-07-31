Adani Enterprises' incubating infra businesses established itself as most successful incubator; contributed 74% to consolidated EBITDA in Q1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 31 : Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported that its incubating infra businesses contributed 74 per cent to its consolidated EBITDA during the April-June quarter of 2025-26.

"Adani Enterprises has established itself as one of the world's most successful infrastructure incubators," noted Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

According to the Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Group, its incubation business model got validated with these results EBITDA from incubating businesses have increased by 5 per cent to Rs 2,800 crore on a year-on-year basis.

"The substantial rise in EBITDA contribution from our incubating businesses reflects strength and scalability of our operating model. This performance has been led by our Airports business, which delivered an exceptional 61% year-on-year growth in EBITDA. With landmark assets like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Copper Plant and the Ganga Expressway set to become operational, we are accelerating our mission to build next-generation infrastructure platforms that are globally benchmarked, technologically advanced and strategically vital to India's growth story." added Gautam Adani

The company on Thursday said it shall witness operationalization of the large infra-assets during this fiscal year, reflecting its project execution capabilities, which it said should result in EBITDA unlock and long-term value creation.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025.

The Adani Enterprises' total income during the quarter was Rs 22,437 crore, EBITDA of Rs 3,786 crore, and Profit After Tax was Rs 734 crore, the earnings highlights showed. AAHL-Adani Airports EBITDA increased by 61 per cent YoY to Rs. 1,094 cr.

Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

During the quarter, Adani New Industries commissioned India's first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen pilot plant marking a major milestone in the nation's clean energy transition. Wind Turbine business received its first external order of 300 MW for 3.3 MW WTG platform and started serial production;

Construction for the additional 6 GW module capacity progressing is as per schedule.

AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd said it Noida data center MEP works are in progress; Hyderabad data center phase II MEP works are 72 per cent complete; and Pune data center phase I works crosses 85 per cent.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has secured USD 1.75 billion through ECBs and project financing across six airports and MIAL to enable financial flexibility for growth. Besides, during the quarter, 7 new routes and 2 new airlines were added.

AWL Agri Business Limited: AEL's subsidiary entity Adani Commodities LLP sold 10.42 per cent stake in AWL through block deal and realized Rs 3,700 crore (before tax). It entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Wilmar group for transferring the remaining stake of up to 20 per cent.

Having successfully built sizeable and scalable businesses like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar, the company has contributed to make India self-reliant with our robust businesses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor